Netflix’s Knives Out 3 mystery cast unravels as Cailee Spaeny and Josh O’Connor in talks to join

More details about Netflix's third installment to the popular whodunnit Knives Out Mystery are emerging about its cast. As we reported last week, the next chapter of Benoit Blanc's hugely entertaining adventures will once again bring back Daniel Craig, who is clearly having the time of his life, and it'll be called Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery.

While Netflix hasn't yet officially confirmed any other members joining the murder mystery ensemble (we've reached out to the streamer for comment and will update this story if we hear back), rumors are beginning to surface that Craig will likely be joined by another stellar cast this time around. We're not talking about Lindsay Lohan and Tom Hardy, but Cailee Spaeny and Josh O’Connor, which a new report from The Hollywood Reporter confirms are now in talks.

Who's going to be in Knives Out 3?

It's important to stress that so far only one name has been confirmed, and that's Daniel Craig. But clearly someone close to the production is having trouble keeping secrets, so casting details – or at least potential casting details – are emerging despite Netflix's best efforts at news management.

If the latest report is correct, it's an interesting one. Cailee Spaeny has been making waves recently, starring as Jessie in Civil War and delivering a superb performance as Priscilla Presley in the Elvis biopic Priscilla. And Josh O'Connor has been impressive as Prince Charles in The Crown, and has been getting good reviews for his role in Challengers too.

As for Lohan and Hardy, you might need to curb your excitement a little. What's On Netflix is reporting that while both actors were indeed in talks, those talks "are now believed to have fallen through".

No matter who's in the final cast, it's a safe bet that the third Knives Out will be another big hit for Netflix. Glass Onion has an impressive 91% on Rotten Tomatoes and the original Knives Out has 97%, with both movies delivering the elusive combination of critical acclaim and seriously big viewing numbers. No doubt Netflix is seriously hoping that director Rian Johnson has some ideas for a fourth installment too.

