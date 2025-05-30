Netflix detectives think they've solved Knives Out 3's release date mystery, and they've got the film's first two teasers to thank

Is Knives Out 3 set to carve out a space on Netflix in December 2025?

Netflix fans think they've deduced the release date of Knives Out 3

Two new teasers for the mystery-crime thriller might have given the game away

Knives Out 3 is expected to feature as part of Netflix Tudum 2025

Netflix sleuths appear to have unraveled the mystery of Knives Out 3's release date ahead of its likely reveal at Netflix Tudum 2025.

This year's edition of Netflix's annual fan celebration, which will take place on Saturday, May 31 – in the US, anyway – is set to unveil plenty about numerous new Netflix movies and the forthcoming seasons of some of the best Netflix shows. From Stranger Things season 5 to Wednesday season 2, there'll be a truck-load of release date announcements, trailer reveals, and more to pore over very soon.

Knives Out 3 – or, to give it its full title, Wake Up, Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery – is also part of this year's line-up. Indeed, when Tudum 2025's date and slate were announced in April, the third Knives Out film was among the projects confirmed to appear.

It won't be making up the numbers at Tudum 2025, either. After months of radio silence, the Knives Out X/Twitter account has not only *ahem* come back to life, but also heavily implied that a trailer and release date announcement are imminent.

"The wicked desire the stronghold of evildoers, but the root of the righteous endures." pic.twitter.com/EYTtLlcYUXMay 28, 2025

Two days ago (May 28), a spooky new teaser, which you can view above, was uploaded to said social media account.

The footage, which simply shows a camera panning up to look at a church while its bells ring, doesn't give much away. However, the accompanying caption, which reads "The wicked desire the stronghold of evildoers, but the root of the righteous endures", does.

Before I explain the significance behind that, though, another sinister teaser, which you can watch below, was posted on the same account yesterday (May 29). This time, the camera slowly crawls through a graveyard and comes equipped with the caption "The devil has gone down to you! He is filled with fury, because he knows that his time is short".

"The devil has gone down to you! He is filled with fury, because he knows that his time is short." pic.twitter.com/WyrQJJuCHyMay 29, 2025

Alright, what has this duo got to do with Knives Out 3's possible release date?

On the Knives Out Movie Subreddit, detectives have noticed that these captions are actually passages from the Bible. The first is taken from the Book of Proverbs, while the second is directly lifted from the Book of Revelation.

That's not all. As Reddit user Avalon3071 points out, these sentences are taken from specific chapters and verses in their respective tomes. On both occasions, it's 12:12.

You don't need to be a sleuth on the level of Sherlock Holmes, Hercule Poirot, Miss Marple, or Benoit Blanc to deduce Wake Up, Dead Man's likely launch date from that. But, if you're really struggling to work it out, let me spell it out for you: People think Knives Out 3 will make its debut on the world's best streaming service on December 12, 2025.

Of course, all of this could be a mere coincidence but, if we've learned anything about teasers of this ilk, there's always a secret hidden within. Considering Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, aka the series' second installment, made its Netflix debut in December 2023, the streaming titan could look to replicate the success it had with that festive hit with the franchise's third entry.

In short: don't be surprised if Wake Up, Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery's release date is confirmed to be December 12 at Tudum 2025.