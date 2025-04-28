Netflix announces May air date for Tudum 2025 – and it'll include news on Stranger Things season 5, Wednesday season 2, Squid Game season 3, and more

- Netflix has announced when its Tudum 2025 live event will take place
- It'll air on May 31 (US) and June 1 (UK)
- The fan celebration will reveal new details on plenty of new films and TV shows
Netflix has announced the official air date for Tudum 2025.
The global fan event, whose first edition was held in 2020, returns for its sixth installment on Saturday, May 31 at 5pm / 8pm ET in the US. Viewers in the UK and Australia can also tune in on Sunday, June 1 at 1am BST and 10am AEST respectively. Meanwhile, Netflix fanatics in other world regions can use the aforementioned US times to work out when they can watch the live event.
The unveiling was made alongside a Netflix Tudum 2025 announcement trailer, which you can view above. Based on the new Netflix movies and some of the best Netflix shows, whose footage is shown as part of the teaser, it looks like the world's best streaming service is going all-out to make this year's edition the best one yet.
So, what can fans expect from Tudum 2025? For those who haven't watched – or can't watch (hey, YouTube is blocked in some workplaces!) – the above teaser, the event is made up of lots of new and returning Netflix Originals.
From new information about the final seasons of Squid Game and Stranger Things, to details about new films including Happy Gilmore 2 and Knives Out 3, Netflix devotees won't want to miss this installment of the streaming titan's annual fan event. Expect Wednesday's sophomore season to take center stage, too, with its first batch of episodes set to debut in June.
Here's a quick rundown of the movies, TV shows, and other entertainment fare confirmed to appear at Tudum 2025:
- Emily in Paris season 5
- Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein
- Happy Gilmore 2
- Love is Blind
- One Piece season 2
- Outer Banks season 5
- The Rip
- Squid Game season 3
- Stranger Things season 5
- America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders
- The Life List
- Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
- Wednesday season 2
- WWE
Netflix Tudum 2025, which will also feature appearances from some of the biggest stars who'll appear in the above productions, will take place at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.
There's no word on when tickets will be available to attend in-person. However, the event will be livestreamed on Netflix, the streamer's YouTube channel. and its official accounts on other social media platforms. So, those of you who miss out on getting tickets can still watch along at home.
TechRadar won't be in attendance in LA, but we'll bring you live updates from the event as new trailers, cast reveals, plot specifics, and release dates are revealed. Here's hoping we finally learn when Stranger Things 5 will launch on the platform.
