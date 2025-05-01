5 new Prime Video movies with over 93% on Rotten Tomatoes that I've added to my watchlist

Babe is one of five new Prime Video movies I can't wait to stream in May.

One of my go-to streaming services is Prime Video, because I'm always finding new titles to bulk out my pending watchlist – and after seeing the list of everything new on Prime Video in May 2025, my watchlist is about to get even more busy as I'll be adding these five movies with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes.

It's fair to say that my recommendations for this month is a mixed bag of old goodies, kicking off with a nostalgic '90s family movie that I haven't watched since I was very young. Following this is a sci-fi romance from the early 2010s that flips between the best streaming services so quickly that I haven't managed to catch it just yet.

Rounding off the list is a black and white war drama that has been adapted into a movie three times since its release, a '60s Clint Eastwood western, and an early '00s crime thriller with power couple Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta Jones.

Babe (1995)

Babe Official Trailer #1 - Miriam Margolyes Movie (1995) - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 97%

Age rating: G

Length: 94 minutes

Director: Chris Noonan

Arriving on: May 1

This one is a major throwback for me, and one I remember owning on VHS. I can't put a number on how many years it's been since I last sat down and watched the Babe movies, but I do remember being enthralled by the falling balloon scene in its sequel Babe: Pig in the City (1998).

Dick King-Smith's 1983 children's novel The Sheep-Pig serves as inspiration for the movie, following farmer Arthur Hoggett (James Cromwell) who wins a piglet at a county fair. After avoiding being the center of a Christmas feast Babe meets border collie Fly (Miriam Margolyes) at another country fair, only to discover that just like Fly, he possesses the ability to herd sheep.

But the farm's social hierarchy is strict, and the other animals are hesitant to allow a pig do the work of a sheep.

Her (2013)

Her Official Trailer #1 (2013) - Joaquin Phoenix, Scarlett Johansson Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 95%

Age rating: R

Length: 119 minutes

Director: Spike Jonze

Arriving on: May 1

Her is a movie that I've seen float between different services and because of its short streaming life span I've always missed out on catching it, but I don't have to worry about that this month. When Her lands on Prime Video you can best believe I'll be adding it to my watchlist - I do love a movie with a social commentary.

Living in the near future Theodore (Joaquin Phoenix) is a lonely writer who makes a living by writing personal letters for others. While he navigates the difficult ending of his marriage he discovers a new AI operating system whom he names Samantha (Scarlett Johansson). Her voice provides him with a sense of comfort, reassurance, and safety, but Theodore develops feelings that defy the boundaries of friendship.

All Quiet On The Western Front (1930)

All Quiet on the Western Front Official Trailer #1 - Lew Ayres Movie (1930) HD - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 98%

Age rating: N/A

Length: 152 minutes

Director: Lewis Milestone

Arriving on: May 1

Before Netflix's 2022 war drama All Quiet on the Western Front, which is one of the best Netflix movies, there was Milestone's early 20th century original feature. Since it was released in 1930, has been remade an additional two times; once in 1979 and again in 2022.

Erich Maria Remarque's 1929 semi-autobiographical novel comes to life in Milestone's movie adaptation. Set during the early days of World War I a professor delivers a powerful speech to a group of German students about the glory of defending their country, inspiring a group of young boys to enlist. The movie is centered entirely on their experiences of being young recruits faced with the sheer horror and reality of extreme war.

Traffic (2000)

Traffic (2000) ORIGINAL TRAILER [HD 1080p] - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 93%

Age rating: R

Length: 147 minutes

Director: Steven Soderbergh

Arriving on: May 1

Steven Soderbergh has a big back catalog of movies under his belt from Erin Brockovich (2000), Ocean's Eleven (2001), and Ocean's Twelve (2004), but it was Traffic that earned him the Oscar for Best Director.

Exploring the world of illegal drug trafficking, Soderbergh's crime drama looks at the risks and high stakes through the eyes of different people including politicians, users, and the enforcers themselves. Despite some of the characters not meeting each other, their individual perspectives and points of view are woven together to form an intertwining account.

Coogan's Bluff (1968)

RT score: 95%

Age rating: R

Length: 94 minutes

Director: Don Siegel

Arriving on: May 1

Siegel's crime thriller marks the first of five collaborations between himself and actor Clint Eastwood, which would lead the pair to create and star in movies Two Mules for Sister Sara (1970), The Beguiled (1971), Dirty Harry (1971), and Escape from Alcatraz (1979) - some of cinema's most highly regarded titles.

Set in Arizona Walt Coogan (Clint Eastwood) is a lawman who's sent to New York City to accompany a convicted murderer (Don Stroud) on his journey back to the southwest, but the NYPD has other plans. His mission to get the outlaw out of the Big Apple is halted, so Coogan decides to implement his smarts in an attempt to trick the New Yorkers, but he's met with a series of violent encounters.