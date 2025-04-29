I wouldn't miss streaming these 3 movies with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes on Prime Video

Prime Video has a slew of modern and classic films rotating in and out of its catalog in the upcoming weeks.

Amazon hasn't revealed how many of its titles are leaving its streaming service in May quite yet, but this last week of April and early May have a few titles already labeled on the website that you won't want to miss.

Here are three of the most highly rated films – each movie below has a Rotten Tomatoes critical rating higher than 90%, meaning it's one of the best Prime Video movies you can stream – that are leaving the service this week.

Train to Busan (2016)

Train to Busan Official Trailer 1 (2016) - Yoo Gong Movie - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 90%

90% Directors: Yeon Sang-ho

Yeon Sang-ho Age Rating: PG-13

PG-13 Length: 1 hr 57 min

1 hr 57 min Leaving on: May 1

A crowd-pleaser, Train to Busan is one of the first Korean horror films to become popular in the US. Seok-woo (Gong Yoo) is a divorced dad and workaholic fund manager who decides to grant his daughter's wish to spend her birthday together with her mother in Busan.

On the way there, the train is hijacked by zombies and they find out in real-time about the epidemic. Seok-woo has to work together with the other passengers to try to make it all the way to Busan with his daughter, which is the last safe haven in the outbreak.

Sweet Smell of Success (1957)

SWEET SMELL OF SUCCESS Trailer (1957) - The Criterion Collection - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 98%

98% Directors: Alexander Mackendrick

Alexander Mackendrick Age Rating: 7+

7+ Length: 1 hr 32 min

1 hr 32 min Leaving on: April 30

The Sweet Smell of Success is a noir crime thriller in which an overprotective older brother takes it too far. J. J. Hunsecker (Burt Lancaster) is a Broadway-based gossip columnist who doesn't approve of his sister Susan's relationship with Steve, a jazz guitarist.

Sidney Falco, played by Tony Curtis, is a press agent desperate to advance his career, enough that he helps J.J. sabotage his sister's romance and ruin Steve's public image.

Midnight Run (1998)

RT score: 95%

95% Directors: Martin Brest

Martin Brest Age Rating: R

R Length: 2 hr 6 min

2 hr 6 min Leaving on: April 30

Another oldie but a goodie. Midnight Run stars Hollywood icon Robert De Niro as a character that subverts his typical crime and gangster role. Instead of playing the criminal, he's hunting them under the table. Jack Walsh (De Niro) is a bounty hunter hired to capture wanted accountant, Jonathan Mardukas (Charles Grodin).

As requested by his employer, Walsh leaves New York to deliver Mardukas to LA. However, the FBI and major mobsters tracking them complicate the journey.