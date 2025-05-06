Don't miss streaming these 3 movies with over 81% on Rotten Tomatoes on Prime Video

Prime Video boasts a robust library of highly rated films from documentaries to action-thrillers, including the best Prime Video movies you can stream right now. However, not all of them are there to stay.

Amazon's streaming service doesn't have a convenient filter for which films are leaving soon, so we've done the work for you by pinpointing the best films on their way out. These are three of the most highly rated films leaving this week, all with over 81% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Food, Inc (2009)

Food, inc. (2008) Official Trailer #1 - Documentary HD - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 95%

95% Directors: Robert Kenner

Robert Kenner Age Rating: PG

PG Length: 1 hr 33 min

1 hr 33 min Leaving on: May 10

Food, Inc is an influential documentary about the problems with the food industry in the United States, including how our meat is produced and the modern methods they use to grow crops. Not to mention the huge corporations that try to hide the facts and bypass laws to maximize profit and the expense of our health.

Anyone who wants to learn more about how to make healthier, more sustainable, and more ethical choices should watch it before it leaves Prime Video. If you like it, you can even watch the 2024 sequel, Food, Inc 2.

Goon (2012)

Goon Official Trailer #1 - Seann William Scott Movie (2012) HD - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 81%

81% Directors: Michael Dowse

Michael Dowse Age Rating: R

R Length: 1 hr 31 min

1 hr 31 min Leaving on: May 10

Goon is supposed to be a feel-good comedy film, but there's some tough love thrown in the mix too. Doug Glatt (Seann William Scott) works as a bouncer at a bar, but he feels bad about it because his dad and brother are super-smart doctors. He ends up being scouted to join a minor league hockey team and later hired to protect a former star player recovering from a traumatic injury.

It's a story about a misfit's rise to the top with the friends he makes along the way, finding himself as he does it. I'd recommend it for anyone who wants an entertaining film with an emotionally compelling story.

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (2015)

Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation (2015) | Official Trailer - Tom Cruise - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 94%

94% Directors: Christopher McQuarrie

Christopher McQuarrie Age Rating: PG-13

PG-13 Length: 2 hr 6 min

2 hr 6 min Leaving on: May 12

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation is the fifth Mission: Impossible movie and the sequel to Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol. It introduces a completely new story following agent IMF Ethan Hunt (played by Tom Cruise) and his team working together to shut down organization of international rouges called the Syndicate.

That said, you don't need to know anything about the past Mission Impossible movies to enjoy this one. Returning characters act like they know each other and make references to past missions, but nothing that will throw off a new viewer. If you really want to dig into it, you can watch the rest of the Mission Impossible series on Prime Video. (They don't seem to be leaving soon, but some of them have limited-time labels.)