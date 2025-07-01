Licorice Pizza is one of the best new movies to stream on Prime Video in July 2025.

Each month, Prime Video adds a fresh lineup of brand new movies, TV shows and original titles, and now that we've reached July, I suggest that you rearrange your watchlist with these seven new movies with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes.

There are over 80 new movies coming to Prime Video in July 2025, but only a handful have received rave reviews from the critics. These include a Paul Thomas Anderson coming-of-age movie from the 2020s, a '90s drama about two struggling lovers, David Lynch's magnum opus, and one of the best sports drama of all time.

Over the past few months, I've found myself being drawn to Prime Video compared to the roster of other best streaming services, simply because its monthly schedules keep getting better – and looking at July's schedule, it's another bumper month. Here's to another month of quality entertainment!

Licorice Pizza (2021)

LICORICE PIZZA | Official Trailer | MGM Studios - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 90%

Director: Paul Thomas Anderson

Age rating: R

Runtime: 133 minutes

Arriving on: July 1

Licorice Pizza was one of the first movies I saw in the cinema after Covid-19 restrictions were lifted, so it's been a long time since I sat down to watch Paul Thomas Anderson's coming-of-age drama. Its leading actress Alana Haim has also just dropped new music with her sisters, so it's given me a push to revisit one of my favorite lockdown movies.

Set in the San Fernando Valley in 1970s California, Licorice Pizza follows the evolution of an unlikely relationship between teen actor and ambitious character Gary Valentine (Cooper Hoffman) and Alana (Haim), an adrift young woman. Through a series of misadventures they navigate their complicated feelings for each other, which blossoms into something unexpected.

Leaving Las Vegas (1995)

LEAVING LAS VEGAS (1995) | Official Trailer | MGM - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 91%

Director: Mike Figgis

Age rating: R

Runtime: 111 minutes

Arriving on: July 1

John O'Brien's novel of the same name serves as the inspiration for Figgis' '90s drama, Leaving Las Vegas. The movie a semi-autobiographical account of his own struggles with alcoholism, as O'Brien sadly passed away just after signing the film rights to his novel.

The movie's protagonist is a struggling alcoholic screenwriter named Ben Sanderson (Nicholas Cage), whose addiction has caused him to lose everything form his family to his job. One night he sets out on a drive from LA to Las Vegas where he intends on drinking him into oblivion, but runs into sex worker Sera (Elisabeth Shue). Riddled with their own self-descriptive ways, the two develop a romantic relationship and grow closer, but Ben's suicidal thoughts plague him day by day and their bond becomes a lot more complex.

Hidden Figures (2016)

Hidden Figures | Official Trailer [HD] | 20th Century FOX - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 93%

Director: Theodore Melfi

Age rating: PG

Runtime: 127 minutes

Arriving on: July 1

Hidden Figures an emotional biographical drama that tells the largely untold story of the African-American mathematicians that helped boost the USA's lead in the 1960s Space Race.

Loosely based on Margot Lee Shetterly's non-fiction book, the movie centers on three intellectual African-American women – Katherine Johnson (Taraji P. Henson), Dorothy Vaughan (Octavia Spencer) and Mary Jackson (Janelle Monae) – who work at NASA in the 1960s. Despite facing harsh levels of misogyny and racial discrimination, their collective maths and computer skills become the driving force behind the space race and make history for not just the US space program, but for human kind.

Blue Velvet (1986)

BLUE VELVET (1986) | Official Trailer | MGM - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 91%

Director: David Lynch

Age rating: R

Runtime: 120 minutes

Arriving on: July 1

Lynch's 1980s masterpiece Blue Velvet has recently left Max and is now one of the next best Prime Video movies, so if you were one of those Max subscribers that was sad to see it leave, fear not.

Blue Velvet is a visually beautiful account that digs up the dark secrets of a seemingly average and peaceful mid-west town. College student Jeffrey Beaumont (Kyle MacLachlan) returns to his home in Lumberton, North Carolina only to find a severed human ear in a field. Plagued with curiosity, he embarks on an investigation of his own with the town detective’s daughter Sandy (Laura Dern).

Their clues lead them to local nightclub singer Dorothy Vallens (Isabella Rossellini) who has a secret life of her own beneath her solemn, mysterious character. Jeffrey is drawn to her persona, but uncovers a dark world that lurks behind her closed doors.

A Fish Called Wanda (1988)

A Fish Called Wanda (1988) | Official Trailer | MGM Studios - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 96%

Director: Charles Crichton

Age rating: R

Runtime: 108 minutes

Arriving on: July 1

Crichton's comedy heist movie was a smash hit when it was released in 1988, earning a near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score and a total of three Academy Award nominations (it ended up winning Best Supporting Actor for Kevin Kline as Otto West).

A Fish Called Wanda follows the plot of a diamond heist, where a British gangster George Thomason (Tom Georgeson) and his right-hand man Ken Pile (Michael Palin) recruit American con artist Wanda Gerschwitz (Jamie Lee Curtis) and her lover Otto West (Kline) to help pull off the heist. When the plan goes wrong and betrayal surfaces, Wanda attempts to seduce George's lawyer to uncover the diamond's secret location, which only Ken and George know

Rocky (1976)

ROCKY (1976) | Official Trailer | MGM - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 93%

Director: John Guilbert Avildsen

Age rating: PG

Runtime: 119 minutes

Arriving on: July 1

Rocky is one of the greatest sports dramas of all time and a staple for boxing movies, and it's all thanks to director Avildsen who earned the Best Director and Best Picture Oscars. He would then go on to direct another martial art drama The Karate Kid (1984), which went on to become a huge blockbuster franchise just like the Rocky movies.

A classic underdog story, small-time boxer Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) comes from a working class background in Philadelphia who is selected to fight the reigning world heavyweight champion, Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers). Despite working between jobs to make ends meet, he grafts his way to greatness with the help of coach Mickey Goldmill (Burgess Meredith), while navigating a blossoming romance with timid retail worker Adrian (Talia Shire).

No Country for Old Men (2007)

No Country For Old Men (2007) Official Trailer - Tommy Lee Jones, Javier Bardem Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 93%

Directors: Joel Coen & Ethan Coen

Age rating: R

Runtime: 122 minutes

Arriving on: July 1

The Coen brothers sure know how to craft a drama that you can't take your eyes off, just look at Fargo (1996), The Big Lebowski (1998), and O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000). No Country for Old Men is no exception.

This neo-western flick follows Vietnam War veteran Llewelyn Moss (Josh Brolin) who stumbles upon a briefcase with $2 million in the desert after a drug deal gone wrong. When he decides to flee with the money, he finds himself in a web of events that would change his life.

In the meantime, hitman and psychopath Anton Chigurh (Javier Bardem) is sent out to track down Moss and recover the money, ruthless murdering anyone who crosses his path. While he embarks on his own mission, Sheriff Bell (Tommy Lee Jones) is tasked with protecting Moss – but has a few secrets of his own.