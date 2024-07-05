5 movies new to Prime Video with 88% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes

Every month, Prime Video brings a constant flow of great new movies to the platform. For July 2024, more than 140 movies were added on July 1 alone. As for our picks? Well, it's these five with over 88% on Rotten Tomatoes, of course.

It wouldn't be a surprise if our picks made it into our list of best Prime Video movies as, over time, they have cemented themselves as modern classics and timeless films loved by movie buffs everywhere. These include two sports dramas from cinema's past and present, a Coen brothers Western, an Audrey Hepburn staple movie, and one from Martin Scorsese's early directorial days.

There's no doubt that Prime Video remains as one of the best streaming services, and our list alone shows that. But if you'd like to see what else the platform has to offer this month, all you have to do is head over to our full list of everything new on Prime Video in July 2024.

Challengers (2024)

Challengers - Official Trailer 2 (2024) Zendaya, Josh O'Connor, Mike Faist - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 88%

Age rating: R

Length: 131 minutes

Director: Luca Guadagnino

Arriving on: July 29

Luca Guadagnino's erotic sports drama was more than a smash hit in the cinema, and sparked a cult obsession that broke the internet – not to mention the movie's attention-grabbing and fashion-forward press tour. Challengers is about a love triangle like no other, set in the tense world of tennis with Zendaya as Tashi Duncan, a former tennis player turned determined coach. Her husband Art (Mike Faist) is facing a career-jeopardizing losing streak, and Tashi's plan to get him back on track involves him playing against his ex-best friend Patrick (Josh O'Connor) – who's also Tashi's ex-boyfriend. With scenes switching between their final play-off and moments from their complicated past, tensions rise and only one will come out on top.

Breakfast at Tiffany's (1961)

BREAKFAST AT TIFFANY'S | Official Trailer | Paramount Movies - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 88%

Age rating: G

Length: 115 minutes

Director: Blake Edwards

Arriving on: July 1

Together with Hubert de Givenchy, Audrey Hepburn set the gold standard for the little black dress in the iconic Breakfast at Tiffany's. Based on the novel of the same name by Truman Capote, Hepburn shines as New York socialite Holly Golightly whose idea of romance involves only one thing: marrying for money. When Paul Varjak (George Peppard) moves into her apartment building, she becomes interested in getting to know him. But when he announces his dream to become a writer, her plan to marrying rich takes a different turn as she can't seem to shake off her feelings for him.



No Country for Old Men (2007)

No Country For Old Men (2007) Official Trailer - Tommy Lee Jones, Javier Bardem Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 93%

Age rating: R

Length: 122 minutes

Director: Joel Coen & Ethan Coen

Arriving on: July 1

From the minds behind Fargo (1996) and The Big Lebowski, the Coen brothers go Western with No Country for Old Men. In the 1980s Texan desert, Vietnam War veteran Llewelyn Moss (Josh Brolin) finds himself at the centre of a drug deal aftermath gone wrong. After taking the cash left behind, he's hunted by two other men: a vicious murderer Chigurh (Javier Bardem), and Sheriff Bell (Tommy Lee Jones) who's out to protect Moss.

Rocky (1976)

ROCKY (1976) | Official Trailer | MGM - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 92%

Age rating: PG

Length: 119 minutes

Director: John G. Avildsen

Arriving on: July 1

A favorite among dads everywhere, the inspiring story of Rocky Balboa has been loved by generations since the '70s, becoming a long-running sports film series (including its adjacent Creed trilogy). As Rocky, Sylvester Stallone plays the small town boxer from a working class background who gets an unlikely opportunity to fight against reigning heavyweight world champion Adonis Creed (Carl Weathers). During the build up to the most important match of his career, he's faced with intense training with coach Mickey Goldmill (Burgess Meredith) all the while developing a relationship with his best friend's sister Adrian (Talia Shire).

Taxi Driver (1976)

TAXI DRIVER [1976] - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 89%

Age rating: R

Length: 113 minutes

Director: Martin Scorsese

Arriving on: July 1

To this day, Taxi Driver remains one of the movies that drives aspiring movie makers to film school because of its fully-established characters and themes. The movie also stars Jodie Foster in one of her break-out roles, for which she was nominated for the Best Supporting Actress Oscar at just 13-years-old. Travis Bickle (Robert De Niro) is a lonely insomniac who takes up a job as a night-time taxi driver in New York City. Mentally unstable in his nature, he becomes obsessed with wanting to save the world around him and embarks on his own vigilante journey. He starts by plotting to assassinate a presidential candidate, soon being drawn to rescuing a young girl (Foster) from prostitution.