7 new horror movies on Prime Video, Shudder, Max and more in July 2024

As we enter the mid-year blockbuster season, the year's horror offerings on both the big and small screen remain as enticing as ever. While we have new movies like Maxxxine – which is one of five new A24 movies we can't wait to watch – and Longlegs to look forward to at the multiplex, the titles poised to hit the best streaming services deserve just as much fanfare.

On the new release front, this year's South by Southwest monster movie hit Arcadian arrives on Shudder along with Caitlin Cronenberg's debut Humane, which begs the question: what is the plural of Cronenberg? A cacophony of Cronenbergs? A cornucopia of Cronenbergs? In any case, there is plenty to get stuck into whether you want fresh picks or catalog titles like Shyamalan's debut and Craig Zahler's bloody 2015 western.

The Sixth Sense (1999)

When: July 1

Where to stream it: Max (US), Disney Plus (AU, UK), Stan (AU)

Celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, Shyamalan’s studio debut has lost none of its bite. While its often quoted one-liner “I see dead people” is almost a cultural punchline, when Haley Joel Osment’s Cole utters it to his therapist Malcolm, it still carries the desired effect. In fact, all of the film's standout moments remain both scary and heartbreaking, a blend that's since become a signature of sorts for Shyamalan's best work. The poisoned girl and the boy with the gun are truly terrifying yet ultimately sympathetic specters. Osment and Toni Collette, who plays his mother Lynn, are the film's emotional core, struggling to make their dysfunctional family work while Cole is tormented. Their final scene never fails to bring tears – and now you can stream the nail-biting tension on Max.

Arcadian (2024)

When: July 12

Where to stream it: Shudder (AU, UK, US)

Nicolas Cage fights his way through the apocalypse. Honestly, what more do you need to know than that? Arcadian casts the larger-than-life actor as Paul, a father living in the aftermath of a global extinction event alongside his two teenage sons, played by Jaeden Martell and Maxwell Stevens. The bulk of the runtime follows the family as they try to fend off intruders over the course of a night. Similarities to A Quiet Place aside – both are creature features – this tense thriller from director Benjamin Brewer boasts a genuinely grounded story that leverages the true horror from its situation. What exactly led to the collapse of modern civilization and how can we wield that to survive?

Bone Tomahawk (2015)

When: July 15

Where to stream it: Netflix (US), Prime Video, Mubi (UK), Prime Video (AU)

There's a lot to unpack in Craig Zahler's directorial debut, a gruesome mashup that's part slow-burn western and part-exploitation gorefest. Bone Tomahawk strays into bizarre and bloody territory as the story follows the prized ensemble of Kurt Russell, Matthew Fox, Patrick Wilson, and Richard Jenkins. The group give their all as a group of lawmen from the small town of Bright Hope tasked with rescuing a bunch of townsfolk abducted by a group of cannibal savages.This is not your run of the mill Western, preferring instead to take the road less traveled which just happens to drip with blood. Not one if you're easy to queasy.

Alien: Covenant (2017)

When: July 17

Where to stream it: Hulu (US), Disney Plus (AU, UK)

Get caught up on the Xenomorph franchise's last installment ahead of Alien: Romulus' release next month. Ridley Scott's final feature in the series takes similar swings to Prometheus, albeit with goals focused firmly on the titular creature. Less ambiguous and more determined to make your skin crawl and dinner resurface, Covenant treads a similar story to previous chapters, as a colony ship reroutes to an unknown planet. As is often the case, scientists start to behave with reckless abandon and Xenomorphs run rampant, and luckily the ante is upped considerably this time with gore to appease the most savage viewer.

Love Lies Bleeding (2023)

When: July 19

Where to stream it: Max (US), Prime Video (AU, UK)

Rose Glass' follow-up to Saint Maud delivers on all fronts. This is a wildly ambitious sophomore effort that traverses the crevices of its weirdness for one hell of a ride. Kristen Stewart stars as Lou, a jaded gym manager in small-town New Mexico, whose life is upturned when the mesmerizing Jackie walks in, played by Katy O'Brian. Their chemistry sizzles off the bat, a romance leading the pair into a grimy, untoward underworld that you won't see coming. The duo are sublime and so is the gore. Moments of true revulsion appear out of nowhere and images of flagrant impossibility will dazzle you in the final moments. A beat-up hybrid of Bound and True Romance.

Humane (2024)

When: July 26

Where to stream it: Shudder (AU, UK, US)

If you like high-concept horror, then look no further. Another Cronenberg arrives on the scene of the best horror movies to shake you to the core with body horror existentialism wrapped up in a wild story. With lashings of jet-black comedy, Caitlin Cronenberg's Humane tells of a world where an environmental crisis forces global governments to impose a euthanasia mandate as a way of population control. Peter Gallagher stars as a media mogul who invites his adult children – played by Jay Baruchel, Emily Hampshire, Alanna Bale and Sebastian Chacon – to dinner before informing them that he has volunteered for the program. Chaos ensues and potshots are, understandably, taken at the rich elite. But what else would you expect from a Cronenberg?

Lisa Frankenstein (2024)

When: July 29

Where to stream it: Prime Video (US, UK, AU)

Zelda Williams makes her directorial debut in this smart, edgy horror comedy that's destined to become a cult classic. Its box office failure only adds to its underdog mystique. Oh, and a screenplay by Juno and Jennifer's Body scribe Diablo Cody. Set in 1989, the movie follows Lisa, a teen whose romantic fantasies come true when she accidentally reanimates the corpse of a Victorian lad she quite fancies. Lisa is played to perfection by horror it girl Kathryn Newton, who gives the character enough edge to be interesting and plenty of turmoil to pile on emotional meat to the story. While Cole Sprouse is terrific as her love interest, the standout is Lisa Soberano as Newton's perky step-sister. One to watch again and again.