4 horror movies on Peacock with 85% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes

Peacock is home to plenty of great movies and shows but you might not know that there are some horror gems lurking on one of the best streaming services . Better yet, they’re all highly-rated on Rotten Tomatoes, which is high praise considering that horrors can be very hit and miss in the eyes of the movie gods (aka critics).

Thankfully, I’ve found four that are all certified fresh – it’s a mix of lesser known gems and stone-cold classics, so there’s something for all tastes. We’ve got zombies, chainsaws and creepy twins, which are all staples in the best horror movies and no one does it better than this lineup.

So, if you’re ready to be thoroughly freaked out, take a look at these highly-rated horror movies that are available as part of a Peacock subscription. Don’t have a subscription? You can stream Train to Busan, Dead Ringers and The Texas Chain Saw Massacre on Tubi for free.

Train to Busan

RT Score: 95%

95% Age rating: R

R Length: 1 hour 58 minutes

1 hour 58 minutes Director: Yeon Sang-ho

Zombies are arguably an overdone trope in horror movies but Train to Busan director Yeon Sang-ho had a genius idea to breathe new life into the genre. Set mostly aboard a train, this gripping South Korean movie focuses on what happens when a zombie infection spreads throughout the carriages, resulting in complete chaos.

It’s a clever way of including claustrophobia too, a common fear that has been depicted in horror movies whether that’s getting trapped in an elevator or buried alive. But there’s something about being stuck on a moving train while more and more people are being turned into zombies that is absolutely terrifying. It’s one way to make your morning commute more exciting, I suppose.

If you loved Train to Busan, check out the animated prequel Seoul Station, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating, outdoing the first one. That one is available on Prime Video .

Get Out

RT Score: 98%

98% Age rating: R

R Length: 1 hour 44 minutes

1 hour 44 minutes Director: Jordan Peele

Get Out is a huge cinematic achievement because it marks Jordan Peele’s directorial debut and is also his highest rated movie to date. The movie sees a young black man named Chris (Daniel Kaluuya), who uncovers some shocking secrets when he meets the family of his white girlfriend Rose (Allison Williams).

With a near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score and a Best Original Screenplay win at the Academy Awards, it is widely regarded as one of the best movies of the 21st century. There’s plenty of twists and turns and truly nail biting moments here, and if you haven’t seen the movie yet, I’m actually quite jealous that you’ll get to experience it for the first time.

Dead Ringers

RT Score: 85%

85% Age rating: R

R Length: 1 hour 55 minutes

1 hour 55 minutes Director: David Cronenberg

If you’re looking for something slightly “weirder” than the other entries, you can always rely on Cronenberg to deliver exactly that. In Dead Ringers, we follow identical twins Elliot and Beverly Mantle, with Jeremy Irons playing both roles. While identical, they have different personalities. One is confident and cynical, and the other is shy and passive, and together they run a successful clinic that specialises in fertility problems.

When an actress named Claire (Geneviève Bujold) arrives at the practice, both men become obsessed with her and end up on a downward spiral including drug abuse, paranoid delusions, and plenty of creepiness. It’s just as unsettling as Cronenberg’s other horror hits The Fly and Videodrome, so this one is well worth your time.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre

RT Score: 85%

85% Age rating: R

R Length: 1 hour 55 minutes

1 hour 55 minutes Director: Tobe Hooper

Your journey into the world of horror is not complete without seeing The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. It’s iconic for a reason and is a much loved entry into the slasher subgenre of horror alongside Friday the 13th and Halloween. Leatherface is a popular figurehead in horror and after watching this, you’ll see why. Or perhaps you just fancy revisiting it because you think it’s great, which I’d highly recommend doing.

It’s great to have a classic movie like The Texas Chain Saw Massacre readily available on Peacock and Tubi, and it is far better than horrible reboots and sequels including Netflix ’s latest effort (don’t bother, I’m serious). Nothing beats the original, where we follow five young people on a road trip who soon find themselves fighting for their lives.