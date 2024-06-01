4 gripping horror movies new to Hulu in June 2024

Hulu is pulling out all the stops to make June 2024 a month packed with more entertaining titles than the previous – and if you're a horror fanatic, this is your month.

Even though the official spooky season is the other side of summer, there's no need for that to stop you. We've devised a list of four new Hulu movies that arrive in June 2024 from different subgenres of horror, including body gore and supernatural horror. But if horror isn't for you, don't panic – take a look at our full list of the best Hulu movies for a much broader range of options.

It Follows (2014)

Director: David Robert Mitchell

Runtime: 101 minutes

Age rating: R

Available to stream from: June 1

It Follows became an instant modern classic for horror fans when it was released 10 years ago. When teenager Jay (Maika Monroe) and her boyfriend Hugh (Jake Weary) sleep together for the first time, a dark truth is revealed to Jay – a immutable curse has been passed on to her via sex. She learns that death will follow and approach her, in the form of a friend or a stranger, and when her closest friends find out the truth, they come together to help her escape the looming omen.

Mirrors (2008)

Director: Alexandre Aja

Runtime: 112 minutes

Age rating: R

Available to stream from: June 1

Initially billed to be a remake of the 2003 K-horror Into The Mirror, Aja crafted a new storyline with a new concept. Ben Carson (Kiefer Sutherland) is an ex-cop looking to get his life back together, taking a job as a security guard in an abandoned run-down department store. While on the job, he begins to notice images in the mirrors of the store halls, quickly learning that an evil spirit is using mirrors as a gateway into the real world. He must find a way to prevent the spirit from reaching the other side, or his family will face horrifying consequences.

Saw (2004)

Director: James Wan

Runtime: 103 minutes

Age rating: R

Available to stream from: June 1

Of all the Saw movies coming to Hulu in June 2024, we've selected the very first film in the franchise because of its iconic status among horror fanatics. This low-budget but cult-classic body horror follows Adam Stanheight (Leigh Whannell) and Lawrence Gordon (Cary Elwes) as they wake up chained to pipes in a bathroom. After realizing they've been trapped by the 'Jigsaw' serial killer, they must complete his gruesome puzzle to spare their lives. But flashbacks to other victims and insights to the men's personal lives show that everyone is connected to the Jigsaw killer in some way, shape, or form.

The Invitation (2022)

Director: Jessica M. Thompson

Runtime: 105 minutes

Age rating: PG-13

Available to stream from: June 24

A more recent release that plays with the theme of family secrets follows Evie (Nathalie Emmanuel), who is grieving the loss of her mother. With no other known relatives, she undergoes a DNA test to discover a cousin and another family she never knew she had. When she's invited to attend a family wedding in the British countryside, she develops a relationship with an attractive aristocrat, only to then find herself at the center of torment when family secrets are unfolded and the truth reveals itself.