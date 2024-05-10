The Bear season 3 gets its first short trailer, and a June release date on Hulu and Disney Plus for all episodes
The new trailer is very much a tease, but it at least tells us when we can binge it
I've got good news and bad news about the new trailer for The Bear Season 3. The good news is that it tells us the launch date for the third season: we'll be able to stream every episode from 27 June on Hulu. The bad news is that it doesn't tell us much else.
Season 2 spoiler alert: As you can see from the trailer below, Carmy is no longer in the fridge: he's back in the kitchen and he's looking pretty intense. And that's as much as you're getting right now. But while the trailer isn't saying much we do know quite a bit about The Bear season 3, the follow up to one of the best Hulu shows.
When is The Bear Season 3 streaming?
If you're in the US, season 3 of The Bear will stream all 10 episodes from 27 June. In the UK, Ireland, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Gibraltar, the Balkans, Singapore, Hong Kong and the Philippines it'll also be streaming on 27 June, but on Disney Plus. And the rest of the world will get the show at a later date, again on Disney Plus.
Details of season 3 have been kept well under wraps, but we do know that there's going to be a season 4: that was filmed back to back with the upcoming season. And in addition to the returning cast members we'd expect to see some more celebrities: Jamie Lee Curtis, Molly Gordon, Bob Odenkirk, Will Poulter, Olivia Colman, Sarah Paulson, Jon Bernthal, and Gillian Jacobs have all appeared in the show so far to great effect, and you can be sure that every agent in Hollywood has been clamoring to get their clients on the show.
If you haven't already binged The Bear, I'd really recommend it. It's one of my very favorite shows thanks to its killer combination of a great cast and equally great writing, and it's been showered with tons of well-deserved awards.
Writer, broadcaster, musician and kitchen gadget obsessive Carrie Marshall (Twitter) has been writing about tech since 1998, contributing sage advice and odd opinions to all kinds of magazines and websites as well as writing more than a dozen books. Her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, is on sale now. She is the singer in Glaswegian rock band HAVR.