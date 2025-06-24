What is the release date and launch time for The Bear season 4 on Hulu and Disney+?

The Bear is ready to roar back onto our screens. That's right, the hit culinary drama series' next chapter – The Bear season 4 – is just days away (at the time of publication) from making its worldwide debut. That's enough to make anyone shout "yes, chef!" at the top of their lungs.

So, when can we feast our eyes on the popular and award-winning show's fourth installment? In this guide, I've served up a three-course meal that'll not only satiate your appetite on the aforementioned question, but also explain where you can watch it and reveal when new episodes will air. So, grab your cutlery, fill up your plate, and let's chow down on the most important information about season 4.

Where can I stream The Bear season 4?

What lies in store for Sydney in the show's fourth installment? (Image credit: FX Network/Hulu/Disney+)

Like its predecessors, season 4 of the FX Network TV Original will be available to stream on Hulu in the US and Disney+ internationally. No matter where you live, then, you'll be able to watch it on one of the world's best streaming services.

When is The Bear season 4 coming out on Hulu and Disney+?

Cheer up, Neil and Richie, season 4 will be here very soon! (Image credit: FX Network/Hulu/Disney+)

One of the best Hulu shows will premiere in the US on Wednesday, June 25. Season 4 of The Bear, which is also one of the best Disney+ shows, will make its streaming bow on Thursday, June 26 in the UK and Australia.

But, when will it be released in other nations? And what time will The Bear season 4 launch on Disney's two streaming platforms? Based on season 4's launch time in the US (see below), here's when I expect it to be released in other countries (NB: viewers whose nations aren't listed below can use one of the following dates and times to determine when they can watch it):

US – Wednesday, June 25 at 5pm PT / 8pm ET

– Wednesday, June 25 at 5pm PT / 8pm ET Canada – Wednesday, June 25 at 5pm PT / 8pm ET

– Wednesday, June 25 at 5pm PT / 8pm ET Brazil – Wednesday, June 25 at 9pm BRT

– Wednesday, June 25 at 9pm BRT UK – Thursday, June 26 at 1am BST

– Thursday, June 26 at 1am BST India – Thursday, June 26 at 5:30am IST

– Thursday, June 26 at 5:30am IST Singapore – Thursday, June 26 at 8am SGT

– Thursday, June 26 at 8am SGT Japan – Thursday, June 26 at 9am BJST

– Thursday, June 26 at 9am BJST Australia – Thursday, June 26 at 10am AEST

– Thursday, June 26 at 10am AEST New Zealand – Thursday, June 26 at 12pm NZST

When will new episodes of The Bear season 4 be released?

Our faces when we find out new episodes of The Bear won't arrive after launch day (Image credit: FX Network/Hulu/Disney+)

All 10 episodes of The Bear season 4 will arrive on launch day.

That's good for anyone who wants to stream the show's next batch of episodes in one go, but it also means that new chapters won't air on Hulu and/or Disney+ after June 25/26. In short: don't expect further entries to be released one week later.

