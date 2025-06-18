We’ve known that Jeremy Allen White’s next big screen role would be as The Boss, AKA Bruce Springsteen, and now we have our first, formal look at the star ditching a chef’s coat for the look of an iconic, all-American rocker.

20th Century Studios has dropped the first trailer for Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere today ahead of the film's arrival in theaters on October 24, 2025.

It’s our first look at the latest artist biopic – arriving after those covering Bob Dylan and Elvis – and most importantly, we get to see how White's shaping up in the lead role.

Rather than telling the story of the iconic Born to Run album or the formation of the legendary E Street Band, Deliver Me From Nowhere focuses on the making of Springsteen’s Nebraska. It’s one of his best, in my opinion, and also one of his most enduring works.

The film “chronicles the making of Bruce Springsteen’s 1982 Nebraska album, when he was a young musician on the cusp of global superstardom, struggling to reconcile the pressures of success with the ghosts of his past.”

At 2:36, it’s a pretty packed trailer that sets the story, shows off White as Springsteen, highlights the impressive cast, and features a look at a live performance.

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Now, I’m a pretty big Springsteen fan myself, hailing from the great state of New Jersey, and my hopes were extraordinarily high for Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere.

I’ve read the book it’s based on – Deliver Me from Nowhere by Warren Zanes – and the music has been on constant repeat for me, so I’m pretty hooked after the trailer.

It opens with White as Springsteen purchasing a new car – vehicles, transport, a common theme in the Boss’ work – and quickly presents the idea of Bruce searching for something. We then get a look at the recording process for Nebraska as well as the sessions around it – Springsteen on his own with an acoustic guitar, a harmonica, and his voice recording into a 4-track recorder.

There are also snippets of record executives, suggesting the creative battle over the album's direction will play a key role in the movie, and we also get our first look at a young Springsteen with his father.

And of course, we get some music. Springsteen devotees are sure to get shivers when the familiar tune of the album's title track kicks in, and another real highlight is a look at White portraying Springsteen on stage with the full E Street Band; boy does he rock Born to Run – and sounds good doing it.

The cast is also stacked, and looks great from the glimpses we got in the trailer. Jeremy Strong plays Springsteen’s manager Jon Landau; Paul Walter Hauser is guitar tech Mike Batlan, Stephen Graham plays Springsteen’s father Doug, Gaby Hoffman is Springsteen’s mother Adele, Marc Maron is Chuck Plotkin, David Krumholtz is Columbia executive Al Teller, and Odessa Young is Faye, a love interest.

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere is set to hit theaters on October 24, 205, and if you’re looking for something to watch in the meantime, take a look at Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band on Disney+ or Blinded By The Light on another service like Prime Video.