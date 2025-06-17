Nintendo has made Switch 2 scalping much harder in Japan by making a simple change to what’s in the box

The Nintendo Switch 2 doesn't include a warranty card to prevent scalpers

Resellers in Japan are now required to have proof of purchase before they can resell their Nintendo Switch 2

Switch 2 owners in Japan need to send in their receipt along with their console to request a repair

In an attempt to combat scalpers in Japan, Nintendo has excluded a vital component from the Nintendo Switch 2 box, making it harder to resell the console.

As reported by IGN, owners of the latest Switch model in Japan have noticed that the console doesn't come with a physical warranty card, which is typically required for in-store hardware repairs.

Alternatively, owners are now required to have proof of purchase in the form of a receipt to get their Switch 2 repaired by Nintendo Japan’s official repair service, a change which has also made reselling the console much more difficult for scalpers.

For this reason, resellers on Japanese online retailers are being forced to include their receipts; however, it appears that Mercari Japan is now prohibiting receipts, a marketplace where people have been buying and reselling the console.

"I'm reselling the Switch 2 on Mercari, but recently, more and more people are listing it with receipts. You need a receipt for the warranty. Buyers want that too," said TeamSubRockman (X / Twitter translate).

"In conclusion, this is a clear violation of Mercari's terms and conditions. It's out of the grey area. Nintendo, you've set up so many traps, it's amazing."

With the original Switch, which did come with a warranty card in Japan, owners only have to send in a copy of the card to request a repair.

Now, with the new proof of purchase rule, Switch 2 owners in Japan are required to send in their receipt along with their console to be repaired, according to Nintendo Japan.

According to Nintendo Switch 2 Hardware Warranty, in the EU, the Switch 2 warranty only covers the console for 24 months post-purchase and "does not cover the Product if it has been resold, or used for rental or commercial purposes."

Similarly, the Nintendo of America version of the warranty reads: "The original purchaser is entitled to this warranty only if the consumer can demonstrate, to Nintendo's satisfaction, that the product was purchased within the last 12 months."

In addition, proof of purchase is required for repairs outside of Japan, according to the Nintendo UK Terms of Service, and if owners are unable to supply a receipt, "the Product will be considered to be outside of your Nintendo Warranty and a service fee will apply for any repair work undertaken."