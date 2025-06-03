Nintendo is sending 'Out of Stock' signs to retailers ahead of the Switch 2 release
The console is almost here
- Nintendo is reportedly sending some US retailers "Out of Stock" signs ahead of the Switch 2 launch
- A redditor shared a photo of the sign in-store, suggesting that Nintendo is preparing retailers for when the console goes out of stock
- The signs would presumably stop people from having to ask if the stores have any extra stock
Nintendo Switch 2 stock might be limited at certain retailers as some stores are reportedly receiving "Out of Stock" signs ahead of the console's release.
As reported by VGC, redditor 'Alternative_Basket19' shared a post alongside a photo of a Nintendo Switch 2 sign that reads "Out of Stock", suggesting that Nintendo is already preparing US retailers for when the handheld goes out of stock.
Some users in the comments have speculated that the signs would stop buyers from having to go in-store to ask employees if the retailer has any extra stock. The Switch 2 is an in-demand console, so this is sure to be the case around the world.
"Average person walking into the store might not even know the Switch 2 is out… but they then see signs saying it is, and it’s already sold out," one user said.
Got these signs in from Nintendo, they got jokes 🤣 from r/NintendoSwitch2
The Nintendo Switch 2 launches on June 5, just two days from now, and it's sure to be a busy launch week. If you're in the UK and were able to get your hands on a pre-order from Game, you may want to check your emails, as the retailer has reportedly canceled an unspecified number of orders.
If you're still hoping to secure a pre-order in the coming days, GameStop and Best Buy have confirmed that they will be restocking Switch 2 units in-store and online during the console's launch.
You might also like...
- Nintendo Switch 2 launch games: The games you'll be able to buy and play on June 5
- Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders live: UK stock is live at multiple retailers, plus all the best US retailers to check
- Upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 exclusives - release schedule for confirmed games including The Duskbloods and Mario Kart World
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Demi is a freelance games journalist for TechRadar Gaming. She's been a games writer for five years and has written for outlets such as GameSpot, NME, and GamesRadar, covering news, features, and reviews. Outside of writing, she plays a lot of RPGs and talks far too much about Star Wars on X.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.