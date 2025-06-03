Nintendo is reportedly sending some US retailers "Out of Stock" signs ahead of the Switch 2 launch

A redditor shared a photo of the sign in-store, suggesting that Nintendo is preparing retailers for when the console goes out of stock

The signs would presumably stop people from having to ask if the stores have any extra stock

Nintendo Switch 2 stock might be limited at certain retailers as some stores are reportedly receiving "Out of Stock" signs ahead of the console's release.

As reported by VGC, redditor 'Alternative_Basket19' shared a post alongside a photo of a Nintendo Switch 2 sign that reads "Out of Stock", suggesting that Nintendo is already preparing US retailers for when the handheld goes out of stock.

Some users in the comments have speculated that the signs would stop buyers from having to go in-store to ask employees if the retailer has any extra stock. The Switch 2 is an in-demand console, so this is sure to be the case around the world.

"Average person walking into the store might not even know the Switch 2 is out… but they then see signs saying it is, and it’s already sold out," one user said.

The Nintendo Switch 2 launches on June 5, just two days from now, and it's sure to be a busy launch week. If you're in the UK and were able to get your hands on a pre-order from Game, you may want to check your emails, as the retailer has reportedly canceled an unspecified number of orders.

If you're still hoping to secure a pre-order in the coming days, GameStop and Best Buy have confirmed that they will be restocking Switch 2 units in-store and online during the console's launch.

