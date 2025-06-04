New Nintendo Today post gives us our first good look at GameShare in action

Recent posts to the Nintendo Today app have shed some more light on GameShare

One outlines how it will work with certain games

The other gives us a short clip of the service in use

A recent post on the Nintendo Today mobile app has given us a detailed look at how GameShare will work on the Nintendo Switch 2.

"With a Nintendo Switch 2 system, you can use the new GameShare feature to share supported games with friends and family," the post reads.

GameShare can be used both locally, to share your games with others via a local wireless connection, or online which relies on the internet. The online version of GameShare is tied to GameChat, and requires a Nintendo Switch Online membership.

The post also outlines some of the ways in which GameShare will work in certain games. In Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker, for example, all courses can be played with two players. Each player will have their own camera too.

In Super Mario Odyssey, you will be able to play as either Mario or Cappy - swapping between the two roles if desired.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury will allow four players to play at once, with everyone controlling their own characters.

In a separate Nintendo Today post, a video shows GameShare in use locally. In the short clip, we see one player in Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics on Nintendo Switch 2.

They press a new GameShare button on the game's main menu. On a second Nintendo Switch console, another player presses the GameShare icon on the system home screen.

The two consoles quickly that they are in close proximity to one another and begin to GameShare successfully.

The Nintendo Switch 2 is set to launch later this week on June 5. It costs $449.99 / £395.99 or $499.99 / £429.99 for a bundle that includes a digital copy of Mario Kart World.