The latest Nintendo Switch update makes it impossible to play the same digital game while connected to the internet on two systems at the same time

Nintendo no longer allows two Nintendo Switch systems to simultaneously play the same digital game while connected to the internet

A new system update, which added Virtual Game Cards, has removed the ability to do this

Users can still play one copy of a digital game offline through the Online Licenses option

The new Nintendo Switch update has reportedly made it impossible for two systems to simultaneously play the same digital game online.

Nintendo has just pushed out a huge Switch system update ahead of the Switch 2 launch, which adds several new changes, including a feature that now refers to digital games and DLC as Virtual Game Cards.

This function is now available on the console's Home Screen and lets users virtually load and eject their software like physical game cards.

However, players are now reporting that the feature is preventing two users from playing the same digital game online at the same time, something that was possible before through a loophole (via Eurogamer).

Before the update, Switch games purchased on a player's primary console could be played on a different account signed in on that device, and the original owner could also sign in and play the same game on a secondary console, too.

This would essentially allow the owner of the game and another person to play the game online simultaneously on different devices, but the addition of Virtual Game Cards now makes this impossible.

Players can still play one copy of a digital game while offline through the Online Licenses option that can be found in the Profile settings.

"If this option is enabled, purchased digital software will be playable while the console is connected to the internet, even when the virtual game card for that software isn't loaded to the console," the Online License setting reads.

"However, when using an online licence, only the user signed in to the Nintendo Account that was used to purchase the software will be able to play it, it will not be playable for other users on the console.

"Your virtual game cards can be used to play software regardless of this setting. Online licences cannot be used on multiple consoles at the same time. The online licence and virtual game card for a software title cannot be used at the same time."

The Nintendo Switch 2 will also offer Virtual Game Cards for some games. The console launches on June 5, 2025, for $449.99 / £395.99 or $499.99 / £429.99 for the Mario Kart World bundle.

If you're looking to get your hands on the new console, UK pre-orders and US pre-orders are now live.