Pre-owned Switch 2 consoles that have been modded are reportedly being bricked by Nintendo's anti-piracy policy

Redditor Bimmytung says they bought a second-hand console from Walmart, only to discover that the Switch 2 is permanently offline

Nintendo has been blocking access to online services on the console if players have modded the console using the MIG Flash tool

If you're thinking about purchasing a second-hand Nintendo Switch 2, you may want to think twice, as Nintendo's anti-piracy policy has reportedly left some consoles permanently offline.

As IGN reports, Redditor Bimmytung shared a post explaining how they bought a pre-owned Switch 2 from Walmart, only to find that it had been 'bricked' by Nintendo after booting it up.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Nintendo had been blocking access to online services on the console if players had used MIG Flash, a tool used to allow players to backup copies of games.

Before the Switch 2 launched, Nintendo suggested in its user agreement that it had the power to 'brick' devices that are modded.

"Nintendo may render the Nintendo Account Services and/or the applicable Nintendo device permanently unusable in whole or in part", it reads.

Those affected will be presented with error code "2124-4508," which will permanently block players from accessing online services, which is exactly what Redditor Bimmytung has experienced.

"Been casually looking for a Switch 2. Today I was driving between work sites and stopped at two different Walmarts. At the second one I find a Mario Kart edition sitting in the case and couldn't believe my luck," Bimmytung said.

"Physically it's fine, everything seems there. Notice that the Mario Kart code is scratched off. Hmm. Naturally wonder if the original buyer redeemed the code and returned the system. They knocked $50 off the price so I figured I'd roll the dice and at least have the hardware. Bought a Pro Controller 2 while I was at it.

The Redditor continued, saying, "Get home and go to finish the setup - quickly get Error Code 2124-4508. A quick Google search shows me I'm screwed. FML. Thankfully my local Walmart accepted the return without any fuss but still... I wish nothing but enthusiastic double gonorrhea to the lowlife scum that did this."

Users with a 'bricked' Switch 2 would essentially be unable to access any multiplayer games like Mario Kart World, the eShop, Game Chat, and more.

Thankfully, stores like Walmart can accept refunds, but if you were to buy a second-hand console from eBay without knowing if it had been modded, you're out of luck.