Nintendo denies claims that lack of Switch 2 Amazon stock at launch was part of a dispute over third-party sellers – 'There is no such fact'

Nintendo and Amazon have denied a report that Switch 2 stock was pulled from the online retailer due to a third-party reseller dispute

Bloomberg has claimed that Nintendo opted to pull its products from Amazon in the US since third-party sales were undercutting the Switch creator

Nintendo has said that "there is no such fact" in regards to Bloomberg's report

Nintendo has denied claims that it pulled Nintendo Switch 2 stock from Amazon US during the console's launch period due to a dispute over third-party sellers.

In a new report from Bloomberg, it was claimed that the two companies have been caught up in a disagreement regarding unauthorized, third-party sales of Nintendo games that were undercutting the Switch creator.

Due to this, Nintendo reportedly pulled its products from Amazon as people were buying cheaper stock in bulk from Southeast Asia and exporting and reselling them in the US at a cheaper price.

As a result, no first-party Nintendo Switch games, like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Tears of the Kingdom, and Mario Kart World, have been unavailable for purchase, although Amazon US did recently add a listing for Donkey Kong Bananza (via IGN).

It's said that Amazon attempted to settle the matter by offering Nintendo authenticity labels on its products, but according to Bloomberg, "Nintendo ultimately opted to pull its products from Amazon in the US", which resulted in a lack of Switch 2 stock during its pre-order and release period.

However, Nintendo has denied Bloomberg's claims.

"There is no such fact," a Nintendo spokesperson said in a statement to Tom's Hardware. "We do not disclose details of negotiations or contracts with retailers."

Amazon has also come forward to deny the report, saying the claims about its relationship with Nintendo were "inaccurate" and that it is "pleased to offer Nintendo products directly to our customers as part of our commitment to providing an exceptional shopping experience with the widest selection possible."

Despite this latest development, Nintendo Switch 2 stock is still not available on Amazon US.