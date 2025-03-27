Nintendo Today smartphone app is out now on iOS and Android devices – and here's what it does

News
By published

Directly to you

Shigeru Miyamoto presents Nintendo Today app
(Image credit: Nintendo)
  • Nintendo is launching the Nintendo Today app later today
  • It will detail the latest Nintendo news on a daily basis
  • The app will be available on both iOS and Android devices

The latest Nintendo Direct presentation ended on something a little different, as the company announced a brand new smartphone app.

Called Nintendo Today, it's available today for iOS and Android devices. The app was introduced by Nintendo's Shigeru Miyamoto, who said "it functions like a daily calendar," adding that it's a convenient way to keep track of various Nintendo events.

It's not just a one-stop shop for the latest Nintendo news, however, as it appears to feature comics and fun information on Nintendo games and characters on a daily basis.

More crucially, Miyamoto explains that after the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct on April 2, news on the upcoming console and its games will be "delivered daily" via the Nintendo Today app.

The app is now available to download on both Google Play and the App Store. Simply type the name of the app into your phone's store and you'll be able to download it right away.

Nintendo Today app

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Personally, Nintendo Today is giving me Smash Bros. Dojo vibes. This was a website that, in the run-up to Super Smash Bros. Brawl on the Wii, delivered daily news and tidbits on characters, stages, items, and the like.

Naturally, Nintendo Today is going to be a bit more broad in the news and features it covers. But it's certainly not Nintendo's first take on a daily news delivery system such as this.

Once I've had some time with the Nintendo Today app, I'll be sure to deliver my thoughts in a more thorough feature to see if it's worth downloading and keeping track of. Which, with Switch 2 on the horizon, I'm going to assume it will be.

You might also like...

Rhys Wood
Rhys Wood
Hardware Editor

Rhys is TRG's Hardware Editor, and has been part of the TechRadar team for more than two years. Particularly passionate about high-quality third-party controllers and headsets, as well as the latest and greatest in fight sticks and VR, Rhys strives to provide easy-to-read, informative coverage on gaming hardware of all kinds. As for the games themselves, Rhys is especially keen on fighting and racing games, as well as soulslikes and RPGs.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest in Gaming
Shigeru Miyamoto presents Nintendo Today app
Nintendo Today smartphone app is out now on iOS and Android devices – and here's what it does
Nintendo Virtual Game Card
Nintendo reveals the new Virtual Game Card feature, an easier way to manage your digital Switch games
Nintendo Switch 2
The Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order date has seemingly been confirmed by Best Buy Canada – here's when you'll be able to order yours
Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet
Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet reportedly won't release until after 2026, as Neil Druckmann says that staff 'are playing it at the office' right now - but I don't think I can wait that long
Screenshot from action RPG soulslike Lies of P
Lies of P Overture won't elaborate on the game's eyebrow-raising post-credits twist, and I think that's good news
Nintendo Switch 2
The Switch 2 launching with a Mario Kart game 'is very unlike Nintendo' compared to the original Switch releasing with Breath of the Wild, says former marketing leads: 'That's what's gonna make you want to buy the new hardware'
Latest in News
Shigeru Miyamoto presents Nintendo Today app
Nintendo Today smartphone app is out now on iOS and Android devices – and here's what it does
Nintendo Virtual Game Card
Nintendo reveals the new Virtual Game Card feature, an easier way to manage your digital Switch games
Nintendo Switch 2
The Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order date has seemingly been confirmed by Best Buy Canada – here's when you'll be able to order yours
Person printing
Microsoft’s latest Windows 11 update exorcises possessed printers that spewed out pages of random characters
Pro-Ject A1.2 in black, playing a vinyl record in a hi-fi listening room
Pro-Ject's new fully-automatic turntable could be the buy of Record Store Day 2025
Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet
Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet reportedly won't release until after 2026, as Neil Druckmann says that staff 'are playing it at the office' right now - but I don't think I can wait that long
More about gaming
Nintendo Virtual Game Card

Nintendo reveals the new Virtual Game Card feature, an easier way to manage your digital Switch games
NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background

NYT Connections hints and answers for Friday, March 28 (game #656)
ai distillation

Over-hyped & under pressure: can AI really deliver in financial services?
See more latest
Most Popular
Nintendo Virtual Game Card
Nintendo reveals the new Virtual Game Card feature, an easier way to manage your digital Switch games
A digital representation of blockchain.
Malicious npm packages use devious backdoors to target users
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Friday, March 28 (game #1159)
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Friday, March 28 (game #390)
NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background
NYT Connections hints and answers for Friday, March 28 (game #656)
Three angles of the Apple MacBook Air 15-inch M4 laptop above a desk
Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (M4) review roundup – should you buy Apple's new lightweight laptop?
Kelsey Asbille as Monica Long and Luke Grimes as Kacey Dutton embrace in Yellowstone season 5, part 2
Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone universe is expanding outside of Paramount+ again with another spin-off reportedly in the works
China
Notorious Chinese hackers FamousSparrow allegedly target US financial firms
The Backbone One Xbox Edition.
I'm not waiting for a dedicated Xbox handheld any longer thanks to the new Backbone One: Xbox Edition
Person printing
Microsoft’s latest Windows 11 update exorcises possessed printers that spewed out pages of random characters