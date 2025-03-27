Nintendo is launching the Nintendo Today app later today

It will detail the latest Nintendo news on a daily basis

The app will be available on both iOS and Android devices

The latest Nintendo Direct presentation ended on something a little different, as the company announced a brand new smartphone app.

Called Nintendo Today, it's available today for iOS and Android devices. The app was introduced by Nintendo's Shigeru Miyamoto, who said "it functions like a daily calendar," adding that it's a convenient way to keep track of various Nintendo events.

It's not just a one-stop shop for the latest Nintendo news, however, as it appears to feature comics and fun information on Nintendo games and characters on a daily basis.

More crucially, Miyamoto explains that after the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct on April 2, news on the upcoming console and its games will be "delivered daily" via the Nintendo Today app.

The app is now available to download on both Google Play and the App Store. Simply type the name of the app into your phone's store and you'll be able to download it right away.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Personally, Nintendo Today is giving me Smash Bros. Dojo vibes. This was a website that, in the run-up to Super Smash Bros. Brawl on the Wii, delivered daily news and tidbits on characters, stages, items, and the like.

Naturally, Nintendo Today is going to be a bit more broad in the news and features it covers. But it's certainly not Nintendo's first take on a daily news delivery system such as this.

Once I've had some time with the Nintendo Today app, I'll be sure to deliver my thoughts in a more thorough feature to see if it's worth downloading and keeping track of. Which, with Switch 2 on the horizon, I'm going to assume it will be.