Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders will start on April 2 according to Best Buy Canada

A solid date?

An image of the Nintendo Switch 2
(Image credit: Nintendo)
  • Best Buy Canada has claimed that Switch 2 pre-orders will open on April 2
  • The retailer has posted a blog about the Switch 2 Direct and pre-ordering the new console
  • Nintendo has yet to confirm this officially

Best Buy Canada has seemingly confirmed the Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order date in a blog post.

Focused on watching next week's Switch 2 Direct, the retailer also seemed to lock in the date that pre-orders will go live - the same date as the Direct.

The retailer writes (several times) that "pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch 2 will officially open on April 2nd at Best Buy Canada, giving you the chance to secure your Nintendo Switch 2 early".

We predicted that Switch 2 pre-orders could go live at the end of the presentation, or that the live stream would end with a bang and announce it, and this looks to be the confirmation we were waiting for.

It's worth noting that we don't have official confirmation of this from Nintendo itself yet, so this should be taken with a little pinch of salt still.

However, Best Buy really is one of the big boy retailers and we'd really hope that it'd have its information correct and in order - after all, it will be wanting to capitalize on the huge amount of interest that the Nintendo Switch 2 console will have.

There's no mention of a release date for the Switch 2 in the blog post though, so we're still in the dark as to when the new console will be in the hands of fans.

However, with the Switch 2 Direct less than a week away now we hopefully won't have to wait long for confirmation from the official source on both Switch 2 pre-orders and a release date.

Rob Dwiar
Rob Dwiar
Managing Editor, TechRadar Gaming

Rob is the Managing Editor of TechRadar Gaming, a video games journalist, critic, editor, and writer, and has years of experience gained from multiple publications. Prior to being TechRadar Gaming's Managing Editor, he was TRG's Deputy Editor, and a longstanding member of GamesRadar+, being the Commissioning Editor for Hardware there for years, while also squeezing in a short stint as Gaming Editor at WePC just before joining TechRadar Gaming. He is also a writer on tech, gaming hardware, and video games but also gardens and landscapes, combining the two areas in an upcoming book on video game landscapes that you can back and pre-order now.

