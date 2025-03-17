I reckon the Nintendo Switch 2 could launch with Metroid Prime 4 – here’s why
Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is tipped to have a big presence at April's Nintendo Direct
- Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is tipped to get a showcase at April's Nintendo Direct
- If this tip is correct, we could finally see the game in action
- This has me thinking Metroid Prime 4: Beyond could be a launch game for the Nintendo Switch 2
We’re a little more than two weeks away from the next Nintendo Direct, where we expect to hear much more about the Nintendo Switch 2, and Metroid Prime 4 has been tipped to make a big impression at that showcase.
That is according to the host of the Kiwi Talkz podcast, Reece Reilly, who on Bluesky posted that the long-awaited Metroid Prime 4: Beyond will “blow everything else in the Direct out of the water.”
Reilly also took to X to note: “Nintendo are constantly tweaking Directs right down to the last minute but as of now I am 90% certain it will be in the Direct.”
Nintendo are constantly tweaking directs right down to the last minute but as of now I am 90% certain it will be in the Direct.March 14, 2025
As someone with a strong presence in the gaming industry, there’s weight behind Reilly’s worlds.
After last year’s tease of Metroid Prime 4 and the introduction of its ‘Beyond’ suffix along with a confirmed launch year of 2025, it would seem logical that the game would get revealed as part of a Switch 2 deep dive, especially as a way to show off the performance of the new hardware.
A launch title for the Nintendo Switch 2?
Going by this tip and what looks like an open-world Mario Kart game in the Switch 2’s reveal trailer, I’d cautiously predict that Metroid Prime 4: Beyond and Mario Kart will be launch titles for the second-generation Switch.
That would give the Switch 2 two big games to kick it off, especially given Metroid Prime 4 has been long-anticipated. And a new Mario Kart game would pretty much be a slam-dunk for the Switch 2, given the massive popularity of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on the Nintendo Switch.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
I’ve not seen many other tips or leaks touting other first-party Switch 2 games, and there’s no hint of a next-gen Mario or Zelda game in the works.
However, we can expect Switch 2 to support a range of third-party titles that are too demanding for the current Switch hardware and backward-compatible games that could tap into AI upscaling on Switch 2 to look better without needing a direct remaster.
We’ll find out more on April 2 at 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm GMT / 3pm CEST at the Nintendo Direct, which could be one of the most exciting events of the gaming year so far; rest assured TechRadar will be here to bring you all the latest news and thoughts on the Switch 2.
You might also like
Roland Moore-Colyer is Managing Editor at TechRadar with a focus on phones and tablets, but a general interest in all things tech, especially those with a good story behind them. He can also be found writing about games, computers, and cars when the occasion arrives, and supports with the day-to-day running of TechRadar. When not at his desk Roland can be found wandering around London, often with a look of curiosity on his face and a nose for food markets.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Nintendo Switch 2 expected to have AI upscaling and I can't wait to finally play Tears of the Kingdom with upgraded graphics
YouTuber seemingly reveals the first hands-on look at the Nintendo Switch 2 and its new magnetic Joy-Cons