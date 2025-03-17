I reckon the Nintendo Switch 2 could launch with Metroid Prime 4 – here’s why

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is tipped to get a showcase at April's Nintendo Direct

If this tip is correct, we could finally see the game in action

This has me thinking Metroid Prime 4: Beyond could be a launch game for the Nintendo Switch 2

We’re a little more than two weeks away from the next Nintendo Direct, where we expect to hear much more about the Nintendo Switch 2, and Metroid Prime 4 has been tipped to make a big impression at that showcase.

That is according to the host of the Kiwi Talkz podcast, Reece Reilly, who on Bluesky posted that the long-awaited Metroid Prime 4: Beyond will “blow everything else in the Direct out of the water.”

Reilly also took to X to note: “Nintendo are constantly tweaking Directs right down to the last minute but as of now I am 90% certain it will be in the Direct.”

As someone with a strong presence in the gaming industry, there’s weight behind Reilly’s worlds.

After last year’s tease of Metroid Prime 4 and the introduction of its ‘Beyond’ suffix along with a confirmed launch year of 2025, it would seem logical that the game would get revealed as part of a Switch 2 deep dive, especially as a way to show off the performance of the new hardware.

A launch title for the Nintendo Switch 2?

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond – Announcement Trailer – Nintendo Switch - YouTube Watch On

Going by this tip and what looks like an open-world Mario Kart game in the Switch 2’s reveal trailer, I’d cautiously predict that Metroid Prime 4: Beyond and Mario Kart will be launch titles for the second-generation Switch.

That would give the Switch 2 two big games to kick it off, especially given Metroid Prime 4 has been long-anticipated. And a new Mario Kart game would pretty much be a slam-dunk for the Switch 2, given the massive popularity of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on the Nintendo Switch.

I’ve not seen many other tips or leaks touting other first-party Switch 2 games, and there’s no hint of a next-gen Mario or Zelda game in the works.

However, we can expect Switch 2 to support a range of third-party titles that are too demanding for the current Switch hardware and backward-compatible games that could tap into AI upscaling on Switch 2 to look better without needing a direct remaster.

We’ll find out more on April 2 at 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm GMT / 3pm CEST at the Nintendo Direct, which could be one of the most exciting events of the gaming year so far; rest assured TechRadar will be here to bring you all the latest news and thoughts on the Switch 2.