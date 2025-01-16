Nintendo Switch 2 live - all the latest updates as we expect an official announcement today

Nintendo Switch 2 leaks, rumors and speculation have been rampant over the last few months, but it's looking like we could get our first official announcement today (January 16). This comes from sources such as The Verge's Tom Warren, who teased a potential reveal this week.

In terms of concrete information from Nintendo itself, there is precious little. However, we do know that the console is to be revealed before the end of Nintendo's fiscal year, as stated by company president Shuntaro Furukawa. That gives us a hard deadline of March 31, 2025. There's still every chance Nintendo could play the waiting game a bit further, but signs are pointing to a debut announcement today.

As it stands, all unofficial information on Nintendo Switch 2 should be taken with a huge pinch of salt. That includes renders from accessory maker Genki at CES 2025, as well as the apparent logo for the console which leaked a few days prior.

In the run-up to any potential announcement today, we're bringing you all the latest Nintendo Switch 2 coverage. This will include official information from Nintendo itself, as well as the most prominent points of speculation and our own predictions and wishes.