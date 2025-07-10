Sharing your gaming hobby with your kids can be a magical experience – that is until you've been subjected to Fortnite's grating sound bites for the fifth hour in a row, at which point the novelty begins to wear off. Fortunately, there's an easy way to regain your peace, as you can currently pick up the HyperX Cloud Mini Kids for $19.99 (was $29.99) at Amazon.

Not only is this Amazon Prime Day deal a massive $10 off the headset's already modest list price but it's also brought it down to the lowest cost I've ever seen, meaning you can easily nab multiple sets for not much moolah. Moreover, the discount is available in all three colorways – black, lavender and multicolored – meaning you've got plenty of options available should you want to stop your children squabbling over whose is whose.

Amazon Prime Day deal: HyperX Cloud Mini Kids

HyperX Cloud Mini Kids: was $29.99 now $19.99 at Amazon The HyperX Cloud Mini Kids protects your kids' ears by preventing sound going above 85dB, while having a lightweight build they'll be comfortable wearing during any play session. And with its price dropped by a third, you can stifle those annoying sound effects without spending loads of cash.

The HyperX Cloud Mini Kids is an affordable gaming headset with plenty to recommend it. Not only does it include the aforementioned volume limits to protect delicate eardrums but it offers straightforward connectivity to a majority of devices with its wired 3.5mm jack. On top of this, its handy flip-to-mute microphone makes it easy for your child to protect their privacy when they're done chatting.

