This gaming headset’s feature for defending young ears is seriously clever – but I’m even more impressed by its huge Prime Day discount
HyperX’s budget, kid-friendly gaming headset is a parent’s best friend
Sharing your gaming hobby with your kids can be a magical experience – that is until you've been subjected to Fortnite's grating sound bites for the fifth hour in a row, at which point the novelty begins to wear off. Fortunately, there's an easy way to regain your peace, as you can currently pick up the HyperX Cloud Mini Kids for $19.99 (was $29.99) at Amazon.
Not only is this Amazon Prime Day deal a massive $10 off the headset's already modest list price but it's also brought it down to the lowest cost I've ever seen, meaning you can easily nab multiple sets for not much moolah. Moreover, the discount is available in all three colorways – black, lavender and multicolored – meaning you've got plenty of options available should you want to stop your children squabbling over whose is whose.
Amazon Prime Day deal: HyperX Cloud Mini Kids
The HyperX Cloud Mini Kids protects your kids' ears by preventing sound going above 85dB, while having a lightweight build they'll be comfortable wearing during any play session. And with its price dropped by a third, you can stifle those annoying sound effects without spending loads of cash.
The HyperX Cloud Mini Kids is an affordable gaming headset with plenty to recommend it. Not only does it include the aforementioned volume limits to protect delicate eardrums but it offers straightforward connectivity to a majority of devices with its wired 3.5mm jack. On top of this, its handy flip-to-mute microphone makes it easy for your child to protect their privacy when they're done chatting.
Fancy a budget gaming headset more suited to adult ears? Then take a look at this Razer BlackShark V2 X Prime Day deal. There are plenty more gaming deals out there this Prime Day – keep checking our gaming Prime Day deals live blog for all the latest offers.
More of today's best Amazon Prime Day deals
- Amazon Devices: 50% off Kindle & Echo
- Apple: AirPods + iPads from $99
- Back to school: deals from $5.99
- Beauty: up to 50% off Oral-B & Philips
- Headphones: up to $120 of Beats, Apple & Sony
- Kitchen: up to 50% off Ninja, Breville & Instant
- Laptops: HP, Lenovo & Apple from $119
- Prime Student: six-month free trial for 18-24 year olds
- Tablets: iPad and Fire Tab from $54.99
- Toys: 40% off Lego, scooters & Toniebox
- TVs: cheap TVs from $69.99
- Vacuums: Shark, Bissell & Dyson from $49.99
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Josh is Reviews Editor at TechRadar. With over ten years of experience covering tech both in print and online, he’s served as editor of T3 and net magazines and written about everything from groundbreaking gadgets to innovative Silicon Valley startups. He’s an expert in a wide range of products from Spatial Audio headphones to gaming handhelds. When he’s not putting trailblazing tech through its paces, he can be found making melodic techno or seeking out the perfect cold brew coffee.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.