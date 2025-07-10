Currently ranked as the top value option in our best dash cams guide, the Garmin Dash Cam Mini 3 is a stellar on-board camera that's smaller than your car keys but has had a sizable price cut for Prime Day. Right now it's just $124.90 at Amazon in the US, or £126.99 at Amazon in the UK.

That's a discount of 17% and 15% respectively for this bestselling mini dash cam. And it's popular for a reason: neatly tucking behind a rearview mirror, complete with decent HD video and reliable voice commands, it's a super-simple first dash cam.

Amazon Prime Day deal: Garmin Dash Cam Mini 3

US deal Garmin Dash Cam Mini 3: was $149.99 now $124.90 at Amazon Besides a brief dip to $117 in April, the Garmin Dash Cam Mini 3 for $125 is the next best price we've seen for the latest model in a string of mini dash cams by Garmin. Note that there's no micro SD card in the box, so you'll need to pick one of those up separately.

UK deal Garmin Dash Cam Mini 3: was £149.99 now £126.99 at Amazon The Garmin Dash Cam Mini 3 fell in price to £110 for a few weeks at the end of March, but otherwise £127 is easily the best price I've seen for a dash cam that typically sits at £150. If you don't have a spare micro SD card you'll need to pick one of those up before getting started.

With a 4.5 stars out of five rating in our Garmin Dash Cam Mini 3 review, Garmin proved that it's still the brand to beat when it comes to compact dash cams. In fact, the Mini 3 puts the 't' into tiny – it weighs just 1.06oz / 30g and is smaller than a set of car keys.

It's a minor update of the Mini 2, though, sensibly switching from vertical to horizontal orientation, and adding a polarizing filter. Otherwise, it's as before – high quality HD video, a reliable voice control system, plus an optional Garmin drive phone app that's better than most.

Drivers seeking 4K video, GPS and a rear display will need to look elsewhere. But if you want a simple, cheap and reliable dash cam that handily disappears from view behind your rearview mirror, there's no better option than Garmin's Dash Cam Mini 3.

