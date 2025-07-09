Normally you have to really splash out if you want to pick up a Sony-made PS5 headset, but that's not the case today. Right now the Sony Inzone H3 wired gaming headset is on sale for just $48 (was $99.99) at Amazon.

That's an absolutely mega $51.99 discount, and the lowest price that I've ever seen on this model. Although the deal coincides with Amazon Prime Day, do note that it's not exclusive to Prime members. Anyone can take advantage of this price, and I would recommend jumping on it before it's gone.

Amazon Prime Day deal: Sony Inzone H3

We awarded the Sony Inzone H3 four out of five stars in our review, with plenty of praise for its formidable audio quality. It supports a range of EQ presets, plus spatial audio for a more immersive gaming experience.

The performance of the microphone was also impressive, making it a great pick for online gaming sessions. That said, the lack of on-headset buttons was disappointing - though some might appreciate the simplicity.

The build quality is also average compared to other headsets in its price range, though given today's massive discount that's very easy to forgive. At under $50, the value here is absolutely undeniable.

I'm not sure how long it's going to remain in stock at this price, though I don't expect it to be too long given the strength of this deal.

