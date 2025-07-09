This is ridiculous! The Sony Inzone H3 PS5 gaming headset just dropped to under $50 for Prime Day
Get Sony audio without the Sony price tag
Normally you have to really splash out if you want to pick up a Sony-made PS5 headset, but that's not the case today. Right now the Sony Inzone H3 wired gaming headset is on sale for just $48 (was $99.99) at Amazon.
That's an absolutely mega $51.99 discount, and the lowest price that I've ever seen on this model. Although the deal coincides with Amazon Prime Day, do note that it's not exclusive to Prime members. Anyone can take advantage of this price, and I would recommend jumping on it before it's gone.
Not in the US? Click here to check out the best Sony Inzone H3 deals in your region.
Amazon Prime Day deal: Sony Inzone H3
The Sony Inzone H3 is the perfect choice if you're after a wired gaming headset from the console maker. It features a flip-to-mute-mic, plus support for 360 degree spatial sound. This discount takes it down to the lowest price we've seen yet.
UK price: was £89 now £45 at Amazon
We awarded the Sony Inzone H3 four out of five stars in our review, with plenty of praise for its formidable audio quality. It supports a range of EQ presets, plus spatial audio for a more immersive gaming experience.
The performance of the microphone was also impressive, making it a great pick for online gaming sessions. That said, the lack of on-headset buttons was disappointing - though some might appreciate the simplicity.
The build quality is also average compared to other headsets in its price range, though given today's massive discount that's very easy to forgive. At under $50, the value here is absolutely undeniable.
I'm not sure how long it's going to remain in stock at this price, though I don't expect it to be too long given the strength of this deal.
