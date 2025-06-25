If you’re looking to upgrade your headset this summer, the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 is now $151 (was $199.99) at Amazon US. This deal pertains to the PlayStation rather than the Xbox variant, but it’s also compatible with PC, mobile, and Nintendo Switch. Black and white models are available to choose from.

If you want to save even more, then a used model, listed as being like new, is also available from the same page for $124.83. Over in the UK, the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 is now £148 (was £179.99) at Amazon, too. This is a great price considering it rivals the best PS5 headsets in terms of sound quality.

Today's best Turtle Beach Stealth 700 deals

Turtle Beach Stealth 700: was $199.99 now $151 at Amazon Save close to $48.99 on this excellent-sounding PS5 headset. You can save even more if you opt for the used option that’s currently available on the page as well, for $124.83. The headset packs a sonic punch like few others, and its features, connectivity options, and battery life are further feathers in its cap. It’s quite bulky, and I found the headband a little uncomfortable, but these are small blemishes on what is otherwise a fantastic gaming headset.

Turtle Beach Stealth 700: was £179.99 now £148 at Amazon Over in the UK, the Stealth 700 is also being discounted on Amazon, available now for £148 (was £179.99). This only applies to the black colorway, though. Again, a used model can also be had for considerably less, although it’s listed as being in very good condition, rather than like new.

In my Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 3 review, I noted how impressed I was by its sound. All frequencies are rendered with clarity and punch, while the bass is full without upsetting the sonic balance.

It features numerous modes for tweaking the sound profile, although I mostly stuck with the Bass and Treble Boost mode, which provides the best experience in most cases. There are modes tailored for certain gaming scenarios, such as Gunshot and Footstep, which I found did help emphasize such sounds to an extent, but at the cost of reducing the overall fidelity.

The foldable microphone is built well, and the noise-gate feature does a good job of eliminating unwanted sounds from passing through. It renders voices clearly enough, although other headsets are equipped with better mics.

The connectivity of the Stealth 700 also impressed me, with both 2.4GHz and Bluetooth methods working well on various devices, including mobile. It also rivalled some of the best Nintendo Switch headsets in how readily it connected to that console. Battery life is also impressive, appearing to live up to Turtle Beach’s 80-hour promise during my testing.

I wasn’t particularly fond of its bulky design, with it being considerably wider than the best wireless gaming headsets. However, this is a small gripe, and not such an issue since you’re unlikely to travel with them.

Also, the sheer thickness of the earcup padding makes them comfortable around the ears. It’s also lighter than you might imagine, which also helps in this regard. Owing to the lack of padding on the headband, I did experience some discomfort on the top of my head.

Ultimately, however, considering the impressive sound, features, battery life, and connectivity options, the Stealth 700 is a worthwhile gaming headset – and even more so with its current discount.