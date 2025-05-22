I'm always on the lookout for discounts on SteelSeries' awesome gaming headsets, and today is another day I get to shout about one.
If you've been looking for a do-it-all, value-busting, seriously quality gaming headset that's going on the cheap, then this discount on the Arctis Nova 5 at Walmart is not to be missed - and you'll need to be quick as there are only a few left!
Cutting to it, you can get my favorite headset from 2024, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5, for less than $100 right now, with the headset dropping to $98.88 at Walmart.
Today's best SteelSeries gaming headset deals
The 'standard' Nova 5 - a PC and PS5-focused set - is a bargain at this sub-$100 price, and while it's not the lowest ever, it is still a strong Memorial Day gaming deal offering.
Price check: $120.99 at Amazon | $122.99 at Best Buy | $129.99 at Target
UK price: 94.99 at Amazon
The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 is, by some distance, the best headset I reviewed in 2024, and one of the best wireless gaming headsets for any platform I've tested in years.
Not only does it have incredible SteelSeries audio quality, but the compatibility and versatility it offers (this model is the PC and PlayStation one, however) are excellent. It's also lightweight and comfortable, so they can be your on-the-go headphones, and it's also got a brilliant mic, and can be enhanced further with the excellent Nova companion app.
If you're not in the US or UK or want to keep your options open, then below are the latest prices on the Nova 5 wherever you are.
Rob is the Managing Editor of TechRadar Gaming, a video games journalist, critic, editor, and writer, and has years of experience gained from multiple publications. Prior to being TechRadar Gaming's Managing Editor, he was TRG's Deputy Editor, and a longstanding member of GamesRadar+, being the Commissioning Editor for Hardware there for years, while also squeezing in a short stint as Gaming Editor at WePC just before joining TechRadar Gaming. He is also a writer on tech, gaming hardware, and video games but also gardens and landscapes, and has written about the virtual landscapes of games for years.
