I'm always on the lookout for discounts on SteelSeries' awesome gaming headsets, and today is another day I get to shout about one.

If you've been looking for a do-it-all, value-busting, seriously quality gaming headset that's going on the cheap, then this discount on the Arctis Nova 5 at Walmart is not to be missed - and you'll need to be quick as there are only a few left!

Cutting to it, you can get my favorite headset from 2024, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5, for less than $100 right now, with the headset dropping to $98.88 at Walmart.

Today's best SteelSeries gaming headset deals

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 is, by some distance, the best headset I reviewed in 2024, and one of the best wireless gaming headsets for any platform I've tested in years.

Not only does it have incredible SteelSeries audio quality, but the compatibility and versatility it offers (this model is the PC and PlayStation one, however) are excellent. It's also lightweight and comfortable, so they can be your on-the-go headphones, and it's also got a brilliant mic, and can be enhanced further with the excellent Nova companion app.

