Recommended reading

The brilliant SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 gaming headset is down to its lowest price in months in Walmart's Memorial Day deals - but you'll need to be quick

Deals
By published

Upgrade your audio game

Two SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 headsets on a green background with white don&#039;t miss text
(Image credit: Future/SteelSeries)

I'm always on the lookout for discounts on SteelSeries' awesome gaming headsets, and today is another day I get to shout about one.

If you've been looking for a do-it-all, value-busting, seriously quality gaming headset that's going on the cheap, then this discount on the Arctis Nova 5 at Walmart is not to be missed - and you'll need to be quick as there are only a few left!

Browse all of Walmart's Memorial Day sales and more

Cutting to it, you can get my favorite headset from 2024, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5, for less than $100 right now, with the headset dropping to $98.88 at Walmart.

Today's best SteelSeries gaming headset deals

Image
was $129 now $98.88 at Walmart

The 'standard' Nova 5 - a PC and PS5-focused set - is a bargain at this sub-$100 price, and while it's not the lowest ever, it is still a strong Memorial Day gaming deal offering.

Price check: $120.99 at Amazon | $122.99 at Best Buy | $129.99 at Target

UK price: 94.99 at Amazon

View Deal

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 is, by some distance, the best headset I reviewed in 2024, and one of the best wireless gaming headsets for any platform I've tested in years.

Not only does it have incredible SteelSeries audio quality, but the compatibility and versatility it offers (this model is the PC and PlayStation one, however) are excellent. It's also lightweight and comfortable, so they can be your on-the-go headphones, and it's also got a brilliant mic, and can be enhanced further with the excellent Nova companion app.

If you're not in the US or UK or want to keep your options open, then below are the latest prices on the Nova 5 wherever you are.

Rob Dwiar
Rob Dwiar
Managing Editor, TechRadar Gaming

Rob is the Managing Editor of TechRadar Gaming, a video games journalist, critic, editor, and writer, and has years of experience gained from multiple publications. Prior to being TechRadar Gaming's Managing Editor, he was TRG's Deputy Editor, and a longstanding member of GamesRadar+, being the Commissioning Editor for Hardware there for years, while also squeezing in a short stint as Gaming Editor at WePC just before joining TechRadar Gaming. He is also a writer on tech, gaming hardware, and video games but also gardens and landscapes, and has written about the virtual landscapes of games for years.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.