ChatGPT

ChatGPT users are not happy with GPT-5 launch as thousands take to Reddit claiming the new upgrade ‘is horrible’

ChatGPT

So many ChatGPT users have said they're missing the older GPT-4o model, OpenAI is going to bring it back

ChatGPT

GPT-4o and older LLMs restored for paid ChatGPT users as OpenAI plans a GPT-5 personality upgrade

ChatGPT

ChatGPT just got a major upgrade to its Advanced Voice Mode for paid subscribers, and it sounds a lot more human-like now