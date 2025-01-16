You can be among the first to try out the Nintendo Switch 2 by signing up for the console's hands-on experiences starting in April, here's how to apply

A Nintendo Switch 2 hands-on experience has been announced

Events will begin in April in select cities in North America, Europe, Asia, and Oceania

Free ticket registrations open on January 17

Nintendo has announced a hands-on experience for the Nintendo Switch 2, coming to select cities in April.

After months of leaks and rumors, the successor to the Nintendo Switch has finally been revealed alongside an in-depth trailer showcasing new hardware. As of right now, the Switch 2 has a launch window of 2025, but Nintendo is offering fans the opportunity to get a closer look at the console early with its Nintendo Switch 2 Experience this spring.

The hands-on events will be held in select cities in North America, Europe, Asia, and Oceania from April through June 2025. You can check out the specific dates for each region below.

Registration opens tomorrow from January 17 at 12 PM PT / 2 PM CT / 3 PM ET / 8 PM GMT until January 26 at 11:59 PM local time for each event location.

According to the website, "Tickets will be made available through a free-to-enter, randomly selected drawing" and those wishing to participate must sign up during the registration period for a chance to attend.

A Nintendo Account is required to enter and registrants will later be notified of the drawing results when sign-ups end.

Nintendo Switch 2 Experience dates:

North America

New York: April 4 - April 6

Los Angeles: April 11 - April 13

Dallas: April 25 - April 27

Europe

Paris: April 4 - April 6

London: April 11 - April 13

Milan: April 25 - April 27

Berlin: April 25 - April 27

Madrid: May 9 - May 11

Amsterdam: May 9 - May 11

Oceania

Melbourne: May 10 - May 11

Asia

Tokyo (Makuhari): April 26 - April 27

Seoul: May 31 - June 1

Hong Kong: To be announced

Taipei: To be announced