Nintendo officially reveals the Nintendo Switch 2, its next hybrid console

Nintendo has finally lifted the curtain on its next console. Officially named the Nintendo Switch 2, the long-awaited Nintendo Switch successor is officially set to launch in 2025. Here's the most important information that we learned from the reveal.

Most significantly, we got our first look at the console itself with an in-depth 3D rendering, highlighting the console and its many hardware features.

It looks an awful lot like the Nintendo Switch OLED, but there are some big differences. Firstly, it seems to feature a larger display, which was demonstrated in the trailer with a comparison that showed the original Switch transforming into the new system.

The Joy-Con Controllers have also received a redesign, are now also bigger, and now seem to attach magnetically to the console from the side, something that was heavily rumored in the build-up to the reveal.

What's more, the trailer also confirmed that a Nintendo Direct showcase will air on April 2, 2025, which will likely provide us with another look at the console, along with a potential release date.

You can see the reveal trailer for yourself below.

Nintendo Switch 2 – First-look trailer - YouTube Watch On

There's no official information on its internal specs quite yet, but everything that we have seen from the console's reveal trailer suggests a sizeable jump in processing power. Despite this, it's very clear that the Nintendo Switch 2 is still a hybrid console - so it can be played both at home and when you're out and about.

As for the kinds of games that you can expect on the Nintendo Switch 2, we now know for sure that the system will be backward compatible. The trailer confirmed that the console will "Play Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive games, as well as Nintendo Switch games", both physical and digital.

However, it is noted that some Switch games "may not be supported on or fully compatible with Nintendo Switch 2".

This means that it will likely work fully with most of the best Nintendo Switch games. This is great news, as it means that any existing Nintendo Switch owners will already have a good library of games to play on day one.