As we enter the last hurrah of four days of Prime Day deals, I don't think there's been a better time in 2025 to grab a Fire HD tablet. That's because Amazon has a suite of models on sale right now, cutting the price of already cheap and cheerful tablets.

• See all of today's deals at Amazon

Some of these Fire HD deals represent the more impulse-buy section of Amazon Prime Day deals. But that's no bad thing as it means you can grab an affordable but capable tablet that's ideal for taking away on a rough-and-ready holiday or giving to your kids before they graduate to iPads.

So, the deals below get my seal of approval. However, I suggest you move quickly, as once Prime Day is over, I suspect these Fire HD deals will disappear very quickly.

Amazon Prime Day Fire HD deals in the US

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet: was $139.99 now $69.99 at Amazon This might be one of the best Prime Day deals: Amazon's latest tablet, the Fire HD 10, is down to a new record-low price, and I don't imagine it will drop further later this year. It features a large, bright 10-inch Full HD display, 3GB of RAM, and an octa-core processor for enhanced performance. The tablet also works with Amazon Alexa and provides an impressive 12 hours of battery life.

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition: was $99.99 now $54.99 at Amazon The latest Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet is on sale for a record-low price of $49.99, thanks to today's incredible 50% discount. The seven-inch tablet features easy parental controls, a kid-proof case, and a year of Amazon Kids Unlimited, which provides access to a wide range of apps, games, books, videos, and more.

Amazon Fire Max 11 Tablet: was $229.99 now $139.99 at Amazon Here's another record-low price on Amazon's most powerful (and largest) Fire tablet. The vivid 11-inch display is ideal for streaming your favorite shows, reading a book, or playing games. The battery life is up to 14 hours, while the optional stylus and keyboard add extra functionality to this capable tablet. It's also easy to do light admin work with.

Amazon Prime Day Fire HD deals in the UK

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids: was £149.99 now £49.99 at Amazon The latest Amazon Fire 8 Kids tablet with 32GB of storage is on sale for £49.99 right now – that brings it down to its lowest price yet. The eight-inch tablet features easy parental controls, a kid-proof case, and a year of Amazon Kids Unlimited, which provides access to a wide range of apps, games, books, videos, and more.

Amazon Fire Max 11: was £249.99 now £113.49 at Amazon I can't get too excited by this Amazon Fire Max 11 deal as it's the lowest I've seen it drop to. Yet it sports a 2.2GHz octa-core chip (paired to 4GB RAM), which the manufacturer claims makes it almost 50% faster than its closest tablet. A sharp 11-inch 1200 x 2000 display, Dolby Atmos audio, and up to 14 hours of battery life round out a promising spec sheet, even though it's been cheaper before today.

Amazon Fire HD 10: was £149.99 now £84.99 at Amazon The Amazon Fire HD 10 sports one of the largest screens from across the range, making content look nicer and easier to see. Plus, it has a convenient 5MP front-facing camera for taking calls as you move. It all comes together to provide a slightly faster and more appealing way to use a tablet while still keeping costs down and providing handy Alexa support. Best of all, today's offer is a new record-low price.