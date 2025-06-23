Don’t wait for Prime Day - the Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus is at its lowest-ever price right now

With the big sale creeping up fast, there are some great early Prime Day deals around right now. One highlight is the Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus at Amazon for $54.99 (was $119.99). Satisfyingly, the price cut works out as 54% off. $54.99 after 54% off? Look, I like how that worked out.

It means the Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus is down to its lowest-ever price, having only dropped as low as $59.99 last year, but not going near that price since. The discount is only available for Prime members but there’s a 30-day free trial that will tide you over until after Prime Day, so it’s a smart move to sign up if you can today.

The Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus is a reasonably well-regarded tablet, especially at this price. Its non-Plus variety ranks highly in our look at the best cheap tablets thanks to it being perfect for “casual streaming, gaming, and web browsing”, so this upgraded version is a good buy at today's record-low price.

Today’s best Amazon Fire tablet deal

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus: was $119.99 now $54.99 at Amazon The Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus has an 8-inch HD screen that looks nice and it's at a size that's easily carried around. It promises 30% faster performance than previous models, up to 13 hours of battery life, and wireless charging. It also has a 2MP front-facing and 5MP rear-facing camera. Slim to hold, it’s perfect for commutes or entertaining the kids. There’s Alexa support too for saving you effort.

The Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus won’t compete with the very best tablets which makes sense given how much cheaper it is. However, at this price, it’s a bargain. Our Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus review gave it a respectable 3.5 stars out of five, citing that it’s “relatively affordable” at full price with a slightly swifter experience than its predecessor.

We weren’t fans of its “poor screen quality”, but that’s at the full price of $119.99. At this low a price, it’s easier to make compromises. It’s “designed to provide affordable portable entertainment for Prime subscribers”. Think of it as the solution for when you want to use something bigger than your phone, but you don’t need to invest in something like an iPad or Samsung Galaxy tablet.

If you do want to spend more, there are some great tablet deals around. That includes cheap iPad deals but also other Amazon Fire tablet deals. One of these will be perfect for providing you with entertainment throughout the day or night.