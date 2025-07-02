Prime Day starts now with this record-low price for the Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet

With Amazon's big yearly sale only a week away, there are some great early Prime Day deals for Prime members right now. Take this, for example: you can buy the Amazon Fire HD 10 for $69.99 (was $139.99) – a saving of 50% off the regular price.

Keen deal hunters will notice that this means the Amazon Fire HD 10 is at its lowest price ever. Previously, it dipped to $74.99 last October, but that’s as low as it’s ever been before. Usually, the best price is around $90, but sometimes, it’s back to its usual full price.

The Amazon Fire HD 10 is one of the best cheap tablets around and is ideal for casual streaming, light gaming, or web browsing.

Today’s best Amazon Fire tablet deal

Amazon Fire HD 10: was $139.99 now $69.99 at Amazon The Amazon Fire HD 10 is the tablet you reach for while chilling on the couch or when embarking on a long commute. The 10.1-inch full HD screen looks good for the price, while there’s a 13-hour battery life, which will keep you entertained for the day. It has a 5MP front-facing camera for when you want to take video calls, while it also has some genuinely useful AI-based tools for simplifying life.

Targeting a different audience than the best tablets, the Amazon Fire HD 10 isn’t the fastest or most feature-rich tablet, but it’s very dependable. Our Amazon Fire HD 10 review only gave it three stars, but that’s because we were suspicious of the original high price. When on sale, it’s far more appealing thanks to being “incredibly hardy” and having a “handy Alexa command center”.

You’ll be happy enough at this price, thanks to how dependable the Amazon Fire HD 10 is. It’s best for apps rather than demanding games, but you can also use it to ask Alexa for help or to control your smart home devices, making it a practical all-rounder at home. It’s also lightweight and surprisingly durable, so it can handle the rough and tumble life that may happen when your kids grab it.

If you can afford it, check out the other tablet deals for more power. In particular, cheap iPad deals are sure to be a big hit with anyone who wants to dodge the Amazon ecosystem, but there are other Amazon Fire tablet deals if you want to go even cheaper.