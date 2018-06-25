The best cheap Amazon Fire tablet deals in June

Ready for Prime Day? Prime Day 2018 is getting closer now along with deals on a huge range of items. To find out what sort of bargains to expect, along with dates and times to get the best deals be sure to check out our guide to Amazon Prime Day 2018.

If you've been looking for a good deal on a tablet, Amazon's Fire tablets are definitely worth your consideration. Even at list price, each of the models available offer exceptional value. Whether you want the top-of-the-line 10-inch model with an HD display or the unbelievably cheap 7-inch edition, each Fire tablet comes with Alexa, Amazon's super helpful virtual assistant. These tablets let you play games, shop online, check email, take photos, listen to music, and more - all in an incredibly portable and incredibly affordable form. Below you will find the best prices on each of the Amazon Fire tablets; be sure to check back often, though, as they are frequently discounted.

Amazon Fire 7 deals

Amazon's most popular Fire tablet

Sitting at the budget end of Amazon's Kindle tablet range, the Fire 7 is the cheapest of the lot as it doesn't have a HD screen. Amazon's most recent edition, though, comes with Alexa, the virtual assistant from the Amazon Echo devices. You can also have different profiles through Amazon FreeTime so it's possible to share among different members of the family, although at such a low price, there's no reason not to get more than one.

Amazon Fire HD 8 deals

The Amazon Fire HD 8 is a revamped beast

For a startling low price, the Amazon Fire HD 8 is one of the best tablets around, especially if you're happy to jump into Amazon's ecosystem. Mobile gamers will appreciate the improved tech inside the more recent versions as it comes with more storage, 50% more RAM, and a 1.3GHz processor. Better yet, the 2017 edition comes with integrated Alexa, the excellent virtual assistant from the Amazon Echo range. You're not paying any more for the privilege either, so we'd only recommend the latest version.

Amazon Fire HD 10 deals

The latest Amazon Fire HD 10 is a top-notch tablet at a great price

Amazon gave the Fire HD 10-inch tablet a needed overhaul in 2017, without raising the price. The cheapest model comes with 32GB of storage, has a full HD 1080p screen, and has 2GB of RAM to run even faster than before. All this and the RRP comes in at just £149/$149. The headline feature, though, is the introduction of the voice-controlled Alexa app (one and the same as the Echo devices) to the tablet. We miss the old aluminium body, which has been replaced with black, red, and blue finishes.

Got tech-hungry children, but don't want them to have their grubby mitts on your tablet or phone all the time? The Amazon Fire Kids Edition tablet could be the answer. In addition to enhanced durability (look at the size of that housing), it also comes with a two-year guarantee, which covers the tablet - even if the kids break it - no questions asked. There are plenty of software safeguards too, such as making sure they can only watch appropriate content online, adjustable screen-time limits, and access to loads of age-appropriate games.

Have more than one child? You can save when you buy a two-pack.

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition

As its name suggests, the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition is bigger and better than the Fire 7 Kids. For one, you're getting a larger screen with HD visuals. The sound is better too as the mono speaker has been banished for Dolby Atmos and dual stereo speakers. The battery has been boosted up to around 12 hours, compared to the eight offered by the smaller model, and you get 32GB of storage instead of 16GB. You're still getting that same tough build quality and two-year guarantee too, so there's no reason to make your child grow up with SD visuals.

Don't want your kids fighting over the tablet? You can save when you buy a two-pack.

