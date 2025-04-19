The budget-friendly Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet falls to its lowest price this year
US and UK deals are live for the 10.1-inch tablet
If you've been umming and ahing about the best big tablet to go for, then you should check out the deal we've just spotted. For a limited time only you can bag the Amazon Fire HD 10 at Amazon US for $94.99 (was $139.99). You can also snag the Amazon Fire HD 10 at Amazon UK for £104.99 (was £149.99).
This deal is for the 32GB version, which is likely to be more than enough for most people. If you'd like more room for your apps, favorite TV shows and family photos, then you could upgrade to the 64GB alternative.
You could pick them up for a little less during Black Friday sales, but at the current price, you still get a lot of tech for the money. Either way, this is an affordable everyday tablet that's ideal for surfing the web and streaming videos.
Today's best Amazon Fire tablet deal
You'll be hard-pressed to find a more affordable mid-sized tablet on the market right now. At its lowest price since Black Friday, you can now enjoy entertainment apps like Kindle, Netflix, and Spotify for less. Colorways include black, lilac, and ocean.
Content looks great on this tablet thanks to a full HD panel, plus it has a convenient 5MP front-facing camera for taking calls as you move. It all comes together to provide a fast and convenient way to use a tablet while still keeping costs down and providing that all-important Alexa support.
We test all the best tablets, and in our Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet review, we highlighted its affordable price, durable build, and adept Alexa control center. At 10.1 inches, the screen sits perfectly between the smaller seven and eight-inch tablets and the Max 11. It also looks great thanks to the Full HD resolution display.
The tablet supports Amazon's most popular entertainment apps, including Kindle, Amazon Music, Prime Video, and FreeVee - among others. There's also support for platforms like Netflix and Spotify, although the highest level of integration will require an Amazon account.
We also love that Alexa is embedded inside, so you can control the tablet and your smart home devices with your voice. It's no slouch on battery life, either. It lasts up to 13 hours with simpler tasks like web browsing and Kindle reading, but more intensive activities like streaming will still get you at least ten.
We've spotted several other tablet deals available right now and we've categorised everything so you can quickly identify which option is best for you. If money isn't an issue, then you might want to check out our iPad deals hub.
