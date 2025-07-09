I love using tablets, despite them seeming like large phones from time to time. As a long-time iPad user, I appreciate that getting a tablet can be a pricey proposition; that's unless you're shopping on Prime Day where the likes of the iPad 2025 is on sale at Amazon for $299 (was $349) in the US, and £284 (was £329) in the UK.

Below you'll find a selection of what are, in my expert opinion, the best Amazon Prime Day tablet deals around at the time of writing.

What qualifies me to say that? Well, I'm TechRadar's Managing Editor for Mobile Computing, meaning I've covered tablet tech for years, and have a lot of experience chasing down tech bargains too.

So, read on for my picks of the Prime Day tablet deals I think you should consider buying if you're looking for a new iPad or Android tablet, or even a cheap and cheerful Fire HD tablet.

Amazon Prime Day tablet deals in the US

Apple iPad A16 (2025): was $349 now $299 at Amazon You can get the latest Apple iPad A16 on sale for its lowest price yet. The most significant upgrade compared to the previous generation model is the latest A16 chip for faster performance. You also get double the storage of 128GB as standard, a sharp 11-inch Liquid Retina display, and solid 12MP front and back cameras.

Apple iPad mini (A17 Pro): was $499 now $399 at Amazon There's little not to love about Apple's iPad mini tablet. The built-in A17 Pro chip provides an incredible level of power alongside an 8.3-inch display that looks simply stunning. This is a portable powerhouse that makes a perfect travel companion. A $100 discount brings it back down to the lowest price we've ever seen.

Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M3, 2025): was $599 now $499 at Amazon Apple's latest iPad Air is $100 off, bringing the price down to a record low. You're getting Apple's powerful M3 chip, the latest iPad Air boasts a crisp Liquid Retina display, 128GB of storage as standard, 12MP front and back cameras, and support for Apple Intelligence AI features.

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition: was $99.99 now $54.99 at Amazon The latest Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet is on sale for a record-low price of $49.99, thanks to today's incredible 50% discount. The seven-inch tablet features easy parental controls, a kid-proof case, and a year of Amazon Kids Unlimited, which gives you access to apps, games, books, videos, and more.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet: was $139.99 now $69.99 at Amazon This might be one of the best Prime Day deals: Amazon's latest tablet, the Fire HD 10, is down to a new record-low price, and I don't imagine it will drop further later this year. It features a large, bright 10-inch Full HD display, 3GB of RAM, and an octa-core processor for enhanced performance. The tablet also works with Amazon Alexa and provides an impressive 12 hours of battery life.

Amazon Fire Max 11 Tablet: was $229.99 now $139.99 at Amazon Here's another record-low price on Amazon's most powerful (and largest) Fire tablet. The vivid 11-inch display is ideal for streaming your favorite shows, reading a book, or playing games. The battery life is up to 14 hours, while the optional stylus and keyboard add extra functionality to this capable tablet. It's also easy to do light admin work with.

Amazon Prime Day tablet deals in the UK

Apple iPad A16: was £329 now £284 at Amazon If you want to go for the modern version of Apple's entry-level tablet, then this iPad A16 is at its cheapest price yet. It's great value for money at this price if you need an all-around tablet. We said Apple's latest base-level tablet is a big upgrade over the previous generation model and the top pick in our best iPad guide. It boasts a gorgeous Liquid Retina display, a new A16 Bionic chip, improved cameras, USB-C support, and a sleek design.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro: was £199.99 now £119.99 at Amazon If your children are of the age where they're after something a bit more capable when it comes to tech, then this Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro is a solid upgrade. Again, it has all of the parental controls, safety features and protective measures of the smaller versions but has a larger screen, sleeker design, more capabilities and better performance. Those work together to make the experience smoother and more grown-up.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids: was £149.99 now £59.99 at Amazon The latest Amazon Fire 8 Kids tablet with 32GB of storage is on sale for £59.99 right now – that's a huge discount of 60% off that brings it down to its lowest price yet. The eight-inch tablet features easy parental controls, a kid-proof case, and a year of Amazon Kids Unlimited, which gives you access to apps, games, books, videos, and more.

Amazon Fire Max 11: was £249.99 now £144.99 at Amazon I can't get too excited by this Amazon Fire Max 11 deal as it has been down to £129 in previous sales. Still, it remains one of the more affordable tablet options right now with a 2.2GHz octa-core chip (paired to 4GB RAM), which the manufacturer claims makes it almost 50% faster than its closest tablet. A sharp 11-inch 1200 x 2000 display, Dolby Atmos audio, and up to 14 hours of battery life round out a promising spec sheet, even though it's been cheaper before today.

Amazon Fire HD 10: was £149.99 now £84.99 at Amazon The Amazon Fire HD 10 sports one of the largest screens from across the range, making content look nicer and easier to see. Plus, it has a convenient 5MP front-facing camera for taking calls as you move. It all comes together to provide a slightly faster and more appealing way to use a tablet while still keeping costs down and providing handy Alexa support. Best of all, today's offer is a new record-low price.

Amazon Fire HD 8: was £99.99 now £49.99 at Amazon A new version of the Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet was only released less than a year ago and it's back to the record-low price for Prime Day. While not the most powerful tablet out there, the Fire HD 8 has what you need to cover the essentials, such as web browsing, sending emails, watching videos and a little light gaming. Battery life is impressive at up to 13 hours, so it's good to take on the go or if you're just chilling on the couch.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus: was £239 now £145 at Amazon Able to open multiple apps at once while also offering kid-friendly features, you’ll be surprised how versatile the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is. It’s slim and lightweight so you can easily toss it in your bag or use it on the move. Just consider upgrading its storage, as 64GB is pretty low, but you can add removable storage should you run out of space. Today's price at Amazon brings this handy tablet down to its lowest ever price.