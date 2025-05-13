The budget-friendly Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet is down to its lowest price this year

One particular brand tends to shine when it comes to cheap tablet deals: the Amazon Fire range. Usually, the best prices are available during Prime Day and other major sales events. However, right now, you can buy the Amazon Fire HD 10 at Amazon for $89.99 (was $139.99). You can also get the Fire HD 10 at Amazon UK for £104.99 (was £149.99).

It was $15 cheaper during Black Friday, but it hasn’t dipped that low ever since, and I can’t see the Amazon Fire HD 10 seeing a better discount until Prime Day – and that’s still a couple of months away in July. If you’re looking for a cheap tablet, now is the time to buy, as it usually costs over $90 at a minimum during other times of the year.

Ranking high in our look at the best cheap tablets, the Amazon Fire HD 10 is a good option for entertaining the kids on long journeys or simply for casual streaming or web browsing.

Today’s best Amazon Fire tablet deal

Amazon Fire HD 10: was $139.99 now $89.99 at Amazon The Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet has a large and attractive 10.1-inch 1080p full HD display. It packs in a 13-hour battery life, so it should keep you happy throughout a long flight or train ride. This model has 32GB of storage, but you can expand that with a microSD card, meaning you can install plenty of games and apps. It also has Alexa support if you’d rather speak your commands.

Amazon Fire HD 10: was £149.99 now £104.99 at Amazon The Amazon Fire HD 10 is also on sale in the UK for £10 more than the record-low price. Content looks nice on its full HD panel, plus it has a convenient 5MP front-facing camera for taking calls as you move. It all comes together to provide a slightly faster and more appealing way to use a tablet, while still keeping costs down and providing that all-important Alexa support.

The best cheap Amazon tablet around, we may not have been huge fans in our Amazon Fire HD 10 review but that price cut makes a huge difference. It’s “incredibly hardy” and is a “handy Alexa command center” while providing a nice looking full HD display.

Among the best cheap tablets, it’s hard to fault the Amazon Fire HD 10 even if you are stuck in the Amazon ecosystem without Google Play support. It won’t compete with the best tablets but nor should you expect it to at this price. For a simple way of providing entertainment, it’s all good.

If your budget can stretch further, take a look at the iPad deals going on right now. Alternatively, if the Amazon Fire HD 10 feels too big for your needs, there are other Amazon Fire tablet deals to check out.