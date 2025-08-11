Altman's tweet suggests that ChatGPT-5 Pro is coming to Plus subscribers

It will be limited to a few queries a month

The move would add more confusion to the ChatGPT Plus model selector

Following the backlash against OpenAI removing ChatGPT-4o when it introduced ChatGPT-5, the AI giant has now restored access to ChatGPT-4o, but only for ChatGPT Plus subscribers.

Free tier users are limited to just ChatGPT-5 for now, but it seems that CEO Sam Altman and OpenAI aren’t done making changes to its LLM lineup just yet.

In reply to a post on X praising how good GPT-5 Pro is, Altman responded, “We are considering giving a (very) small number of GPT-5 Pro queries each month to Plus subscribers so they can try it out!”

Plus users currently get a choice between ChatGPT-5 for fast answers and ChatGPT-5 Thinking for slower, but more thoughtful answers. ChatGPT Pro is essentially the best of both worlds, delivering thoughtful answers at speed.

Making even a few queries a month available to Plus users would represent a serious added value to the $20 (£20 / AU$30) monthly subscription. OpenAI describes ChatGPT-5 Pro as “research grade” AI, and it’s currently only available to $200 (£200 / AU$300) a month ChatGPT Pro subscribers.

The current Plus user selection box, with GPT-4o added. (Image credit: Future)

Model confusion

Before I get too excited, perhaps it's worth noting the word “considering” is contained in Altman’s tweet, and means that this isn’t definitely going to happen. However, if Altman thinks it’s a good idea, then, being the CEO, he can probably make it happen.

Part of the ethos of ChatGPT-5 was to do away with the confusing LLM line-up and naming conventions that had arisen around ChatGPT-4. The streamlined ChatGPT-5 was supposed to simplify all the different options and intelligently decide which version of the model your query would best respond to.

By giving Plus users access to ChatGPT-5 Pro, in addition to reintroducing ChatGPT-4o, we will essentially be back in the same old situation where people are given too much choice about which model to use, meaning that OpenAI still has a product naming and line-up problem.