Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders were delayed in Canada last week

Now, a leaker claims they will begin on April 23, 2025

This could also be the date that US pre-orders open

Good news Canadian gamers. It seems like Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders could begin this time next week.

That's according to reliable leaker 'billbil-kun', who has a good track record when it comes to revealing gaming stock information ahead of time. In a recent X / Twitter post, they claimed that pre-orders will begin on April 23, 2025 for both the Nintendo Switch 2 console and the Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle based on what they "can see through some Canadian retailers".

They note that this date is likely subject to change, so there's a chance that it could still be pushed back. Of course, this is still just a rumor even if it comes from a credible source - so take it with a grain of salt.

If you need a quick refresher, Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders were reportedly delayed in Canada early last week ahead of their original April 9, 2025, date. According to a statement given to Canadian tech website MobileSyrup, the decision was taken "in order to align with the timing of pre-orders to be determined in the US" though the console's release date would not be changed.

Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders were delayed indefinitely in the US on April 4, 2025. In a statement given to TechRadar Gaming, Nintendo cited "the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions".

The leaker is careful to say that they "can't confirm if it's the same for US," though I would suspect that this might be the case. Nintendo did state that the Canadian pre-order date would "align with the timing" of US pre-orders so if this April 23, 2025, prediction is accurate I would not be shocked if US retailers follow suit.

The Nintendo Switch 2 is set to launch worldwide on June 5, 2025. It will cost $449.99 / £395.99 or $499.99 / £429.99 for a Mario Kart World bundle.

