Uh oh, Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders have reportedly now been delayed in Canada too
It's Canad-over
- Nintendo has reportedly delayed Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders in Canada
- This is to align with the delayed US pre-order timing
- The console is still set to launch on June 5, 2025
I have some seriously bad news if you are a Canadian gamer hoping to get your hands on a Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order.
According to Canadian technology website MobileSyrup, Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders have now been delayed past their original April 9, 2025, start date in the country.
In a statement given to the site, Nintendo of Canada reportedly said that “pre-orders for Nintendo Switch 2 in Canada will not start on April 9, 2025 in order to align with the timing of pre-orders to be determined in the US."
Thankfully, this will not affect the existing launch date of the console. “Nintendo will provide updated information at a later date. The launch date of June 5, 2025 is unchanged,” the statement continued.
The news follows the announcement earlier this week that Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders would be delayed in the US.
In a statement provided to TechRadar Gaming, Nintendo said that "pre-orders for Nintendo Switch 2 in the U.S. will not start April 9, 2025 in order to assess the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions."
The company also stated that it "will update timing at a later date" and affirmed that "the launch date of June 5, 2025 is unchanged."
The Nintendo Switch 2 is set to launch worldwide on June 5, 2025. It will cost $449.99 / £395.99 or $499.99 / £429.99 for a Mario Kart World bundle. Pre-orders from the My Nintendo Store are scheduled to open on April 8 in the UK, though many retailers are currently offering them ahead of that date.
