Nintendo has announced a Switch 2 bundle with Pokémon Legends: Z-A - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

Pre-orders go live on July 23, 2025

The bundle is expected to ship on October 16

Nintendo has announced a brand new Switch 2 bundle off the back of July 22's Pokémon Presents showcase.

This Nintendo Switch 2 bundle packs in the console, as well as a digital copy of Pokémon Legends: Z-A - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, which is set to launch on October 16, 2025.

The bundle will cost $499.99 in the US. No UK price has been revealed yet, but the bundle is confirmed for the region, and it's reasonable to expect it to cost £429.99 here - the same as the launch bundle featuring Mario Kart World.

A bundle featuring the Nintendo Switch 2 system and a full game download for the Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition game will be available Oct 16!Pre-order here: https://t.co/8RpirCrPEM pic.twitter.com/Zf94QPO6FzJuly 22, 2025

Pre-orders are set to go live on July 23, 2025, and the bundle will ship the same day that Pokémon Legends: Z-A releases, on October 16. Pre-orders will be available at Nintendo's online store, as well as "select retailers." That likely includes Best Buy, Walmart, Target, and GameStop in the US, as well as Argos and Currys in the UK.

Pokémon Legends: Z-A is now the second game Nintendo has provided a Switch 2 bundle for. It's the standard console, so no fancy limited edition designs here. Much like Mario Kart World, it's also a digital copy. With that in mind, this may be a standard strategy for Nintendo going forward, and it's entirely possible we see Switch 2 bundles for future releases like Kirby Air Riders, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, and potentially even third-party games like The Duskbloods.

