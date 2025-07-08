The next Pokémon Presents will air on July 22, 2025

The broadcast will offer "updates and news from the world of Pokémon"

A new look at Pokémon Legends: Z-A could be revealed ahead of the game's release date

The Pokémon Company has officially confirmed that the next Pokémon Presents broadcast will air later this month.

The livestream is scheduled to begin on July 22, 2025, at 6am PDT / 8am CT / 2pm BST and can be watched on the official Pokémon YouTube and Twitch channels.

"The Pokémon Company International invites fans to watch the latest Pokémon Presents presentation on Tuesday, July 22,” the company announced in a recent blog post.

The Pokémon Company hasn't shared what it will be showcasing during the upcoming broadcast, but did say that fans can: "Tune in for the latest updates and news from the world of Pokémon".

Hopefully, this means we'll learn new information and get a new trailer for the next major game in the franchise, Pokémon Legends: Z-A, which is set to launch on October 16 for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2.

Pre-orders for the game began on June 5, and it's confirmed that players who purchase either a digital or physical version on the Switch can upgrade their copy to the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition via a $10 upgrade pack on the Nintendo eShop and My Nintendo Store.

The Pokémon Company has also revealed in a social media post that the version will "offer improved graphics and frame rates". New footage comparing the Switch 2 version to the Switch could also debut during the next Pokémon Presents.

