Pokémon Presents live build-up coverage – follow along with us live for our predictions and every announcement as it happens

Pokémon Presents returns later today (July 22, 2025), and so far, we’ve only really gotten one small (and rather confusing) tease as to what’s going to be shown. Of course, Pokémon Legends Z-A is the big release coming later in 2025, so it’s highly likely we’ll see more, even if it’s just some more info on Mega Evolutions. We’ll be covering the event live, giving up-to-date coverage and impressions of each announcement as they happen.

While many fans will be hoping for big announcements on mainline Pokémon titles, it’s worth remembering that these Pokémon Presents events tend to cover a wide variety of different announcements.

We’ll likely see more on Pokémon Champions, which looks to focus entirely on battles, and then there are other games like Pokémon GO, Pokémon Unite, and Pokémon Sleep to cover too. Regardless, we’re betting on some surprise announcements, hopefully new additions to NSO (Nintendo Switch Online) like Pokémon Colosseum (GameCube) and the Pokémon Pinball games (Game Boy Color).

Here’s our live coverage of Pokémon Presents, including predictions for things we’d like to see announced. We’ll provide up-to-date details as the event is happening, as well as some commentary and impressions on any of the bigger announcements. Perhaps it’s wishful thinking, but we could even see a tease for Gen 10, which should be imminent. We’ll have to wait and see.

Pokémon Presents - cut to the chase

Looking for a quick overview? Here are the most important details of Pokémon Presents to know about:

Start time: July 22 at 6am PT, 9am ET, 2pm BST, 3pm CEST, 11pm AEST

July 22 at 6am PT, 9am ET, 2pm BST, 3pm CEST, 11pm AEST Duration: 24 minutes

24 minutes Where to watch: YouTube or Twitch

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

The next Pokémon Presents presentation is scheduled to air on July 22, 2025. You'll be able to watch it live on the official Pokémon YouTube and Twitch channels at the times below:

6am PT

9am ET

2pm BST

3pm CEST

11pm AEST

Pokémon Presents teases so far

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

At present, we only really have one tease for the Pokémon Presents event. An image has been shared on the official Pokémon X account showing Pikachu standing next to a pair of DJ decks (embedded below). This could mean a new music-focused game, or some tie-in with the Nintendo Music App. I’m certainly hoping it’s the former, as a Pokémon-themed DJ Hero-like experience could be really fun.

How long will Pokémon Presents be?

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

The Pokémon Company is yet to reveal how long the Pokémon Presents event will last, well, not officially. As reported by GamesRadar+, the Korean YouTube channel for The Pokémon Company appeared to upload the listed presentation before taking it down. This revealed that the upcoming showcase is 24 minutes long.

Pokémon Presents predictions

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

Given that there’s been very little teased for Pokémon Presents so far, we’re left to our own devices in terms of predicting what will be announced. The safe bets are Pokémon Legends Z-A and Pokémon Champions, as we’re yet to see a lot of either. Pokémon Legends Z-A is currently planned as the next major title, so I’d love to see some details on multiplayer and a look at how the game runs on Nintendo Switch 2.

I know it’s unlikely, but my dream is to have old mainline Pokémon games added to Nintendo Switch Online. This would mean the first three generations, though, as someone who never played Gen 5, I’d also love to see Pokémon Black and White added to the online service. Generation 9 launched back in 2022, so we’re due for Gen 10 sooner rather than later. It’s unlikely that we’ll get another mainline Pokémon game in 2025, but it’s possible we’ll get a tease for next year.

Finally, I’d love to see the Pokémon Pinball games added to Switch 2 in some form. These are underrated Game Boy Color and Game Boy Advance games that’d fit perfectly into the current NSO offering. In terms of other games that could be added, it’d be great to see GameCube’s Pokémon Colosseum made available to modern platforms.