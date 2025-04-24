Nintendo has warned fans that Switch 2 pre-orders may not arrive on release day

The company has said that due to "very high demand" delivery on June 5 is "not guaranteed"

It's unclear if this applies only to pre-orders made at My Nintendo Store or other retailers

Nintendo has announced that fans may not receive their Switch 2 pre-order on release day.

The Nintendo Switch 2 is set to launch on June 5, 2025, and if you've been lucky enough to secure a UK pre-order or US pre-order, then there's less than two months to go.

However, Nintendo is now warning buyers that delivery of the Switch 2 on June 5 is "not guaranteed", although it's unclear if this applies to pre-orders placed via My Nintendo Store or everywhere.

Updated information on the official How to Buy page now reads: "Thank you to those of you who have already registered your interest in purchasing from My Nintendo Store. We're thrilled by the enthusiasm for Nintendo Switch 2! Due to the very high demand, we will be working diligently to fulfill orders as product becomes available, but delivery by June 5 is not guaranteed.

"Your invitation email may arrive after the Nintendo Switch 2 launch. We'll confirm your shipping date upon purchase."

Nintendo has also encouraged fans to purchase from participating retail partners, like GameStop, if they want to "increase your opportunity of obtaining a Nintendo Switch 2 system at launch".

It's also noted that no further action is required after registering interest in a Switch 2 and that customers should continue waiting for their invitation from My Nintendo Store.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Nintendo Switch 2 costs $449.99 / £395.99 or $499.99 / £429.99 for the Mario Kart World bundle, which comes with a digital copy of the game.