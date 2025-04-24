Nintendo has warned that it may not be able to meet Nintendo Switch 2 demand in Japan

"approximately 2.2 million people" have applied to buy one there

Pre-orders are currently live in the US and UK, though very hard to get

Nintendo has issued a warning that it may not be able to meet the huge demand for Nintendo Switch 2 units in Japan.

In a recent statement posted to X / Twitter that we have machine translated, Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa said that the company has "been procuring many material[s] and proceeding with production in advance" in order to deliver enough Nintendo Switch 2 consoles to customers.

Unfortunately, the company has been inundated with "approximately 2.2 million people in Japan alone" applying to purchase the console via the My Nintendo Store. This number "far exceeds" expectation and "the number of Nintendo Switch 2 consoles that can be delivered" on the June 5 launch day.

As a result, he states that "a significant number of customers" will not be offered the chance to buy one. Those affected will thankfully not need to apply to purchase again, though, as applications will "automatically carry over" to the next sale date.

"We deeply apologize for not being able to meet your expectations despite prior preparations," he continued. He also reassured fans that Nintendo is "currently working on further strengthening our production system."

Other retailers in the region will be opening Nintendo switch 2 pre-orders tomorrow, which could give shoppers another chance to buy if they missed out.

"We plan to continue producing and shipping a considerable number of Nintendo Switch 2 units in the future," he concludes. "We apologize for the delay in our ability to meet your expectations, and we appreciate your understanding."

Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders are currently open at retailers in the US and UK, though demand seems similarly high. It's very tricky to get your hands on a console, though we do have seven Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order tips that might help.