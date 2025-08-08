Despite early supply issues, more than 80.2 million PS5 units have been sold
It's still trailing behind the PS4
- The PlayStation 5 has hit a new sales milestone
- More than 80.2 million units have now been sold
- Sales of the console are still trailing behind the PS4, though
The PlayStation 5 has hit a new sales milestone, with more than 80 million units shifted since release.
The data comes from Sony's latest earnings report, which provides detailed PS5 sales data. It says that 18.5 million units were sold in the 2024 fiscal year, which runs from April to March.
A further 2.5 million units have been shifted in the first quarter of 2025, which spans April to June. By tallying up the data provided in previous earnings reports, we can see that the PS5 has sold more than 80.2 million units to date.
You can see the data from each year below.
Fiscal year (April - March)
PS5 Unit Sales (millions)
Cumulative PS5 Unit Sales (millions)
2020
7.8
7.8
2021
11.5
19.3
2022
19.1
38.4
2023
20.8
58.2
2024
18.5
77.7
2025 (Q1 only)
2.5
80.2
It's important to note that these figures refer to sell-in rather than sell-through. Sell-in denotes the units sold by Sony to distributors or retailers, while sell-through would reflect the number purchased by consumers.
This total also rises to 80.3 million if you go by the data listed on Sony's Business Data & Sales website. This page states that 20.9 million units were sold in 2023, rather than the 20.8 million figure found in the financial reports, pushing the total up.
This data indicates that the PS5 is still trailing slightly behind the PlayStation 4, which racked up 82.3 million sales in the same period after its launch.
Fiscal year (April - March)
PS4 Unit Sales (millions)
Cumulative PS4 Unit Sales (millions)
2013
7.6
7.6
2014
14.8
22.4
2015
17.7
40.1
2016
20
60.1
2017
19
79.1
2018 (Q1 only)
3.2
82.3
All things considered, this isn't a bad result. The PS5 suffered from numerous supply chain issues at launch, ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic to a semiconductor shortage.
This, paired with high demand and an abundance of resellers snapping up available stock, made the console extremely difficult to buy for the first few years of its life.
With the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6 on the way next year, it seems almost inevitable that sales of the PS5 will eventually overtake the PS4.
