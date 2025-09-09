PC Gaming Show Tokyo Direct announced for later this month – here's when you can tune in
The broadcast will feature "world exclusive announcements"
- The PC Gaming Show Tokyo Direct has been announced for Tokyo Game Show 2025
- The broadcast will air on the last day of Tokyo Game Show on September 28
- The livestream will spotlight "some of the best upcoming games on PC" and feature trailers and "world exclusive announcements"
PC Gaming Show has announced a special Tokyo Direct broadcast for Tokyo Game Show 2025.
The PC Gaming Show Tokyo Direct will air on September 28, 2025, at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET / 5 PM BST / 1 AM JST, and will be hosted by Elle Osili Wood and PC Gamer’s Midas.
Those at home will be able to tune in and watch the show on PC Gamer's YouTube, Twitch, X, and Facebook channels, as well as Steam.
As for what we can expect, the Tokyo Direct will spotlight "some of the best upcoming games on PC" from publishers already confirmed for the event, such as Sega, Devolver Digital, and Nightdive Studios.
This includes exclusive trailers, news from the show floor, developer interviews, and "world exclusive announcements".
"The Tokyo Game Show is one of gaming's biggest and most iconic annual events," said Jake Tucker, Editorial Director for the PC Gaming Show. "Fans of the PC Gaming Show will know that this is the first time we have ever been on the ground in Tokyo and we can’t wait to bring viewers a sense of what Tokyo Game Show 2025 is really like and a glimpse into PC development in Japan."
Tokyo Game Show 2025 takes place from September 25 through September 28 at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan. This summer, we learned that the event will feature 772 exhibitors and an exhibition space covering 4,083 booths, making this year's exhibit the biggest in Tokyo Game Show's history.
Sony is expected to be at the Family Game Area and the Indie Game Area and will likely showcase its Game of the Year 2024 winner at The Game Awards, Astro Bot.
Square Enix, Capcom, Sega, Kojima Productions, and more are also confirmed to be in attendance at the Japan event in the merchandise area.
Demi is a freelance games journalist for TechRadar Gaming. She's been a games writer for five years and has written for outlets such as GameSpot, NME, and GamesRadar, covering news, features, and reviews. Outside of writing, she plays a lot of RPGs and talks far too much about Star Wars on X.
