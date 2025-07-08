Sony Interactive Entertainment is officially confirmed to attend Tokyo Game Show 2025

Square Enix, Capcom, Sega, Kojima Productions, and more will also be in attendance

The exhibition will take place from September 25 through September 28

The exhibitors for Tokyo Game Show 2025 have been officially announced, along with the first look at this year's key art.

Ahead of the event, which will take place from September 25 through September 28 at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan, the Computer Entertainment Supplier’s Association has shared the full list of exhibitors today, featuring some of the biggest companies in the industry, including Sony Interactive Entertainment.

It's not confirmed if there will be any major PlayStation announcements at the event, but Sony will be at the Family Game Area and the Indie Game Area and will likely showcase its Game of the Year 2024 winner, Astro Bot.

Alongside the PlayStation giant, Square Enix, Capcom, Sega, Kojima Productions, and more will all be in attendance at the Japan event in the merchandise area.

Kojima Productions just launched Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, so exclusive merchandise should be available for that game, as well as for Capcom's Monster Hunter Wilds.

These studios may also promote their respective titles, similar to Sony.

TOKYO GAME SHOW 2025 OFFICIAL MOVIE - YouTube Watch On

The Computer Entertainment Supplier’s Association also confirmed that as of today, Tokyo Game Show 2025 features 772 exhibitors, 473 domestic, 299 international, and features an exhibition space covering 4,083 booths.

This makes this year's exhibit the biggest in Tokyo Game Show's history, far exceeding last year's record of 3,252 booths.

In addition, the official artwork to commemorate Tokyo Game Show 2025, which was designed by Zashiki Warashi, has been revealed and will be featured as the promotional key art for the exhibit.

"I am truly happy to have received so many reactions to the teaser illustration," Warashi said.

"I drew it with a feeling of gratitude towards those involved in game production. I put my heart into it despite the pressure of such a prestigious event like TGS. I would be happy if visitors to TGS enjoy it even a little!"